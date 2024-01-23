Oscar Nominations: Billie Eilish, Robbie Robertson, Jon Batiste Among Music Nominees

Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste at the late Band frontman Robbie Robertson are among the big names in music who will battle it out at the 96th Academy Awards, which announced its full list of nominations on Jan. 23. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Eilish, who composed the song "What Was I Made For?" with her brother Finneas for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, was long considered one of the favorites in the category, having also won the Golden Globe earlier this month. (The two siblings won their first Oscars in this category for composing the James Bond theme "No Time to Die" in 2022.) Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's "I'm Just Ken," sung by Ryan Gosling, was also nominated from Barbie.
Meanwhile, onetime pop songwriter-turned-full-time-Oscar-aspirant Diane Warren received her 15th career nomination for "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, sung by Becky G -- aside from an Honorary Oscar in 2022, she has yet to win. Jon Batiste picked up a nomination for "It Never Went Away" from his documentary American Symphony, along with Scott George's “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.
Both Batiste and Eilish are also nominated for Record and Song of the Year at next month's Grammy Awards. Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa were all shortlisted for the Oscar last month, but failed to make the cut.
Find the full Best Original Song nominees below:
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas — Barbie
“The Fire Inside” by Diane Warren — Flamin’ Hot
“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson — American Symphony
“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — Barbie
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” by Scott George — Killers of the Flower Moon
With his Best Original Score nomination for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the late Robertson becomes the first composer to be posthumously nominated in the category since film music great Bernard Herrmann, who was nominated for both Taxi Driver and Obsession in 1976. (The last time a composer actually won the award posthumously was 1972, when Raymond Rasch and Larry Russell won for the belatedly released 1952 Charlie Chaplin film Limelight.)
John Williams will have a chance to win his sixth Oscar for his score to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He already held the record for the most nominations, which now increases to 54.
The full nominations for Best Original Score are below:
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Laura Karpman — American Fiction
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
John Williams — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
And in the Best Animated Short category, a nomination was in the cards for War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko. Directed by Pixar veteran Dave Mullins with guidance from Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson, the short film is an after-the-fact music video for John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."