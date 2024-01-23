Oscar Nominations: Billie Eilish, Robbie Robertson, Jon Batiste Among Music Nominees

Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste at the late Band frontman Robbie Robertson are among the big names in music who will battle it out at the 96th Academy Awards, which announced its full list of nominations on Jan. 23. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas won their first Oscars for the James Bond theme 'No Time To Die' in 2022.

Eilish, who composed the song "What Was I Made For?" with her brother Finneas for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, was long considered one of the favorites in the category, having also won the Golden Globe earlier this month. (The two siblings won their first Oscars in this category for composing the James Bond theme "No Time to Die" in 2022.) Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's "I'm Just Ken," sung by Ryan Gosling, was also nominated from Barbie.

Meanwhile, onetime pop songwriter-turned-full-time-Oscar-aspirant Diane Warren received her 15th career nomination for "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, sung by Becky G -- aside from an Honorary Oscar in 2022, she has yet to win. Jon Batiste picked up a nomination for "It Never Went Away" from his documentary American Symphony, along with Scott George's “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Both Batiste and Eilish are also nominated for Record and Song of the Year at next month's Grammy Awards. Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa were all shortlisted for the Oscar last month, but failed to make the cut.

Find the full Best Original Song nominees below:

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas — Barbie

“The Fire Inside” by Diane Warren — Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson — American Symphony

“I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — Barbie

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” by Scott George — Killers of the Flower Moon