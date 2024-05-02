Ozzy Osbourne Announces on His SiriusXM Show 'Ozzy Speaks' That He Wants to Win an Oscar and 'Do a F--king Gig Without Falling Over'

Ozzy Osbourne, never one to shy away from making headlines by saying outrageous things, has at least managed to keep things relatively calm of late. Mind you, that clearly doesn't keeping him from making headlines because, well, here we are. Thankfully, at least this headline incident is for a more benign reason than usual: during the latest installment of his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks, Osbourne went through his bucket list with co-host Billy Morrison and reeled off some of things that he's yet to do but would like to accomplish while he still can, including winning an Oscar and returning to the stage.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne - seen here probably not actually trying to keep his balance - would like very much to "do a f---ing gig without falling over."

Now, first of all, let's just clarify that when Ozzy says he'd like to win an Oscar, he's not angling to become the next Ian McKellen. He's still aiming to stay in his lane. The remark came about as a result of Morrison asking, "Is there an achievement that you haven't got yet that you would like?" When Ozzy replied, "Oscar," Morrison attempted to helpfully remind him, "You've got to f--king be in a movie to win an Oscar." Ozzy, however, quickly snapped back, "You asked me what award I haven't gotten," then corrected Morrison's statement, accurately stating, "No, Elton John got one for a song." In addition, Ozzy noted, I'd like to do a f--king gig with without falling over now," referencing how he's spent a considerable amount of time recovering from the series of spinal operations that were necessitated in order to repair the structural damage he suffered during a 2019 fall. He also added that the blame for the long wait seems to be caused by "one f--king surgeon" who is 'taking his time" to give him the go-ahead to get back onstage and perform again. Given that Osbourne believed as recently as November that he might never perform again, the fact that he's now actually waiting for medical permission would seem to be a positive development, but it's not breaking news: it was revealed by Sharon Osbourne back in January.

"He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'" Sharon told The Mirror. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect." In addition, Osbourne wants to make more music, having expressed his desire to work again with Andrew Watt, with whom he made 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9. Whatever the future may hold in terms of Oscars or live performances, one thing's for certain: Ozzy is set to be formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist on October 19. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Disney+, with a network airing on ABC to follow.

