Ozzy Osbourne to Play Two Final Farewell Shows in His Native Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne won't be going on tour again, but has plans to perform two final concerts in his native Birmingham. The news was confirmed by his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne during an appearance in London on Jan. 21.

Source: MEGA

"He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'" she said, according to the Mirror. "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from," Sharon added, which was likely a reference to the Birmingham soccer team's stadium. "His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah." Although Ozzy is now 75 and struggling with health issues, Sharon didn't try to temper expectations. "He has all these melodies in his head," she said. "Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

The news came after Ozzy announced his retirement from touring in February 2023. "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," the singer said in a social media post. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine." The accident displaced rods that were put in Ozzy's back following an ATV crash in 2003. He's also been struggling with Parkinson's disease "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," he said. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Source: MEGA

The heavy metal legend said he was no longer physically able to travel and decided to cancel his upcoming tour dates. "Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know," Ozzy said. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Source: MEGA

The frontman expounded on his desire to play more shows during an interview with Rolling Stone U.K. last November. "If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life,'" Ozzy said. "That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man." He admitted he doesn't have much time left to make that happen. "At best, I’ve got ten years left," Ozzy said. "When you’re older, time picks up speed." He was part of the original Black Sabbath lineup that formed in 1968. The group is often cited as the first heavy metal band. After leaving Sabbath in 1979, Ozzy embarked on a long solo career.