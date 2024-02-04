Paramore Wins Two Grammys For the Band's Final Releases With Atlantic Records

Paramore won both of the awards they were nominated for at the 2024 Grammys, but no members were on hand to pick up either trophy. The LP This Is Why won Best Rock Album and the track of the same name won Best Alternative Music Performance.

No members were on hand to accept the trophies at the award ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4.

These awards came after the band's 20-year contract with Atlantic Records records expired late last year. This Is Why was the band's final release with the company. The record made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Fans feared Paramore was breaking up after the band wiped most of its social media accounts last month, but it was later confirmed that the group was just trying to turn over a new leaf. Paramore released a new cover of the Talking Heads' "Burning Down The House" last week. It will be part of a larger multi-artist tribute to the older band's iconic concert movie Stop Making Sense from A24.

Most of this year's 94 Grammys will be delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony that began this afternoon. The major performances and the biggest awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time. To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on.

Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas. SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year. Taylor Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.