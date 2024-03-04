Paul Weller Announces More U.K. Tour Dates for 2024 With New Album '66' Due out May 24

Former the Jam frontman Paul Weller will embark on a headlining tour of the U.K. this fall with support from singer-songwriter Liam Bailey.
The trek will follow the release of Weller's 17th solo studio album 66 on May 24. He will start in Cheltenham on Oct. 17 and end in London on Nov. 8.
Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 8, but those who pre-order the new record by 5 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, March 5 will get early access.
Fans were excited in the comment section below Weller's announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"This will be a great tour. Definitely going to get to one of these," one person said.
"Brilliant, might actually have half a chance of a ticket in bigger venues. Last UK dates sold out in about 2 seconds," said another.
The commenter was referring to Weller's tour dates scheduled for next month and this summer. The songwriter will begin the first trek in Poole on April 4 and end in Cambridge on April 21. After that, he'll start another tour in Lumineach, Ireland, on July 3 and end at the PennFest event on July 21.
Weller played guitar and lead vocals in the Jam, whose fusion of punk and mod was hugely influential in the late 1970s and early 80s. Their final LP The Gift peaked at No. 1 on the nation's albums chart following its release in 1982.
After that, Weller helmed the Style Council, whose 1985 album Our Favourite Shop also made it to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart.
Weller's solo career began in 1992 with the release of his self-titled album. Since then, he's gone on to release six No. 1 records in the U.K. That includes his latest album Fat Pop (Volume 1), which came out in May 2021.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
April
4 – Lighthouse, Poole
5 – Beacon, Bristol
6 – ICC Wales, Newport
8 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
9 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
11 – City Hall, Sheffield
12 – Victoria Hall, Stoke
13 – Globe Theatre, Stockton
15 – Alhambra, Dunfermline
16 – King George’s Hall, Blackburn
17 – Barbican, York
19 – Engine Shed, Lincoln
20 – Waterside, Aylesbury
21 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
July
3 – King John's Castle, Lumineach, Ireland
4 – Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
7 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
13 – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, Edinburgh
21 – PennFest, Penn
October
17 – Cheltenham Centaur
18 – Portsmouth Guildhall
19 – Brighton Centre
21 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
22 – Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls
24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
25 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
27 – Dundee Caird Hall
28 – Glasgow Barrowland
29 – Glasgow Barrowland
31 – Hull Connexin Live
November
1 – Manchester O2 Apollo
2 – Llandudno Venue Cymru
4 – Liverpool Olympia
5 – Bradford St Georges Hall
7 – Oxford New Theatre
8 – London Eventim Apollo
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Check out the tracklist for 66 below:
Ship of Fools
Flying Fish
Jumble Queen
Nothing
My Best Friend’s Coat
Rise Up SingingI
Woke Up
A Glimpse of You
Sleepy Hollow
In Full Flight
Soul Wandering
Burn Out