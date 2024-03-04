Paul Weller Announces More U.K. Tour Dates for 2024 With New Album '66' Due out May 24

Former the Jam frontman Paul Weller will embark on a headlining tour of the U.K. this fall with support from singer-songwriter Liam Bailey. The trek will follow the release of Weller's 17th solo studio album 66 on May 24. He will start in Cheltenham on Oct. 17 and end in London on Nov. 8. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, March 8, but those who pre-order the new record by 5 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, March 5 will get early access.

Source: MEGA They'll follow the release of his upcoming 17th solo album '66,' which is due out May 24.

Fans were excited in the comment section below Weller's announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This will be a great tour. Definitely going to get to one of these," one person said. "Brilliant, might actually have half a chance of a ticket in bigger venues. Last UK dates sold out in about 2 seconds," said another. The commenter was referring to Weller's tour dates scheduled for next month and this summer. The songwriter will begin the first trek in Poole on April 4 and end in Cambridge on April 21. After that, he'll start another tour in Lumineach, Ireland, on July 3 and end at the PennFest event on July 21.

Weller played guitar and lead vocals in the Jam, whose fusion of punk and mod was hugely influential in the late 1970s and early 80s. Their final LP The Gift peaked at No. 1 on the nation's albums chart following its release in 1982. After that, Weller helmed the Style Council, whose 1985 album Our Favourite Shop also made it to No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. Weller's solo career began in 1992 with the release of his self-titled album. Since then, he's gone on to release six No. 1 records in the U.K. That includes his latest album Fat Pop (Volume 1), which came out in May 2021.

Source: MEGA The trek with support from Liam Bailey will come after Weller's previously announced U.K. dates in April and July.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: April 4 – Lighthouse, Poole 5 – Beacon, Bristol 6 – ICC Wales, Newport 8 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend 9 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester 11 – City Hall, Sheffield 12 – Victoria Hall, Stoke 13 – Globe Theatre, Stockton 15 – Alhambra, Dunfermline 16 – King George’s Hall, Blackburn 17 – Barbican, York 19 – Engine Shed, Lincoln 20 – Waterside, Aylesbury 21 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge July 3 – King John's Castle, Lumineach, Ireland 4 – Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland 7 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough 13 – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, Edinburgh 21 – PennFest, Penn October 17 – Cheltenham Centaur 18 – Portsmouth Guildhall 19 – Brighton Centre 21 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 22 – Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall 25 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall 27 – Dundee Caird Hall 28 – Glasgow Barrowland 29 – Glasgow Barrowland 31 – Hull Connexin Live November 1 – Manchester O2 Apollo 2 – Llandudno Venue Cymru 4 – Liverpool Olympia 5 – Bradford St Georges Hall 7 – Oxford New Theatre 8 – London Eventim Apollo

Source: MEGA The songwriter got his start with the mod revival group The Jam and the pop act The Style Council.

Check out the tracklist for 66 below: Ship of Fools Flying Fish Jumble Queen Nothing My Best Friend’s Coat Rise Up SingingI Woke Up A Glimpse of You Sleepy Hollow In Full Flight Soul Wandering Burn Out

