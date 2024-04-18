Pearl Jam Share New Single 'Wreckage' as Album Release Draws Near

It can't be easy to have your album scheduled to release on the same day as Taylor Swift's, and Pearl Jam have made sure to drum up as much attention as possible for upcoming 11th LP Dark Matter, releasing the album's third single, "Wreckage," on April 17 -- two days before the album drops.
Check out the song below.
“That one probably has the biggest build for me personally, in terms of hearing it at first and thinking, it’s kind of an Ed(die Vedder) song," said guitarist Stone Gossard in a statement. "I wasn’t quite aware of its potency until later. (Producer) Andrew (Watt) encouraged me to play this little harmonic, acoustic part almost like a Cure melody. I’ve been playing along with the song to relearn it and I’m really looking forward to playing it live. It’s a really powerful lyric and I think we did a really great job of taking something and really pushing it to its limit.”
For superfans, the song will likely already be familiar, as Pearl Jam previewed the entire album with a global listening party at 500 different theaters just yesterday. "Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world," the band said in an Instagram post announcing the event earlier this month. "This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals."
Recorded with Watt at Rick Rubin's famed Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, Calif., Dark Matter is the band's first album since 2020's Gigaton, and the group have already released lead-off singles "Running" and the title track.
In a recent interview with MOJO, frontman Eddie Vedder pondered the future of the band, which, save for a few early changes of drummers, has featured the same lineup for more than three decades running. (Drummer Matt Cameron joined the band in 1998.) "We might have one or two (records) left," Vedder told the magazine. "The older you get, the better you are at living in the present. The understanding you have less time is the biggest number in the quotient. The goal is to keep making music."
Pearl Jam have already announced a hefty touring schedule in support of Dark Matter. Check out the full list of dates below:
May 04 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
May 06 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
May 10 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
May 13 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
May 16 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
May 25 - Napa Valley, CA, BottleRock Festival
May 28 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 22 - Dublin, IE, Marlay Park
Jun 25 - Manchester, UK, Manchester Co-op Live
Jun 29 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 02 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne
Jul 03 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne
Jul 06 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 08 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 11 - Madrid, SE, Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13 - Lisbon, PT, NOS Alive Festival
Aug 22 - Missoula, MT, Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center
Aug 29 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
Aug 31 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
Sep 03 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Sep 04 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Sep 07 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Sep 09 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Sep 12 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
Sep 15 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park
Sep 17 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park
Nov 08 - Auckland, NZ, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 13 - Gold Coast, AU, Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov 16 - Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium
Nov 21 - Sydney, AU, Giants Stadium