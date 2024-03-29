Pearl Jam Fans Offers Early Preview of Upcoming Album 'Dark Matter' at 500+ Theaters Worldwide

Pearl Jam's upcoming album Dark Matter isn't due out until Friday, April 19, but superfans can get a sneak preview of the record earlier that week.
The band is hosting a global listening party at more than 500 theaters around the globe on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets are available for purchase at this link.
"Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world," the band said in an Instagram post earlier this month.
"This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals."
Pearl Jam shared a new punk-inspired single called "Running" earlier this month. This followed the release of the title track in February.
"Jeff [Ament] had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band," guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN of the newest single during a recent interview. "I love the bridge. I don’t know what the hell those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]'s playing, but it sounds original.”
The album was produced by Andrew Watt and recorded over the course of three weeks at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California. This will be Pearl Jam's first new album since their 2020 record Gigaton.
"It's one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song," Gossard said of "Running." He added that frontman Eddie Vedder's "vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning."
The singer also recently made an appearance alongside the Who at a Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser in London.
The musicians performed "The Punk and The Godfather" off the Who's 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia.
Later this year, Pearl Jam will embark on a global tour in support of Dark Matter. The trek will begin in Vancouver on May 4 and end in Sydney on Nov. 21.
Check out the tracklist for Dark Matter below:
Scared of Fear
React, Respond
Wreckage
Dark Matter
Won’t Tell
Upper Hand
Waiting for Stevie
Running
Something Special
Got to Give
Setting Sun
Here's a list of Pearl Jam's upcoming global tour dates:
May 04 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
May 06 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
May 10 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
May 13 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
May 16 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
May 25 - Napa Valley, CA, BottleRock Festival (already on sale)
May 28 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 22 - Dublin, IE, Marlay Park
Jun 25 - Manchester, UK, Manchester Co-op Live
Jun 29 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 02 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne
Jul 03 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne
Jul 06 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 08 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 11 - Madrid, SE, Mad Cool Festival (already on sale)
Jul 13 - Lisbon, PT, NOS Alive Festival (already on sale)
Aug 22 - Missoula, MT, Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center (rescheduled date from 2022)
Aug 29 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
Aug 31 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
Sep 03 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Sep 04 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Sep 07 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Sep 09 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Sep 12 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
Sep 15 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park
Sep 17 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park
Nov 08 - Auckland, NZ, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 13 - Gold Coast, AU, Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov 16 - Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium
Nov 21 - Sydney, AU, Giants Stadium