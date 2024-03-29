Pearl Jam Fans Offers Early Preview of Upcoming Album 'Dark Matter' at 500+ Theaters Worldwide

The band is hosting a global listening party at more than 500 theaters around the globe on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets are available for purchase at this link .

Pearl Jam 's upcoming album Dark Matter isn't due out until Friday, April 19, but superfans can get a sneak preview of the record earlier that week.

The record is due out on April 19, but the global listening party will happen three days earlier.

"Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world," the band said in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals."

Pearl Jam shared a new punk-inspired single called "Running" earlier this month. This followed the release of the title track in February.

"Jeff [Ament] had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band," guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN of the newest single during a recent interview. "I love the bridge. I don’t know what the hell those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]'s playing, but it sounds original.”

The album was produced by Andrew Watt and recorded over the course of three weeks at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California. This will be Pearl Jam's first new album since their 2020 record Gigaton.

"It's one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song," Gossard said of "Running." He added that frontman Eddie Vedder's "vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning."