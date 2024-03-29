Q Magazine
Pearl Jam Fans Offers Early Preview of Upcoming Album 'Dark Matter' at 500+ Theaters Worldwide

'This communal experience will play "Dark Matter" in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals,' the band said in a statement.

Pearl Jam
Source: MEGA

By
Pearl Jam's upcoming album Dark Matter isn't due out until Friday, April 19, but superfans can get a sneak preview of the record earlier that week.

The band is hosting a global listening party at more than 500 theaters around the globe on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets are available for purchase at this link.

Pearl Jam
Source: MEGA

"Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world," the band said in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals."

Pearl Jam shared a new punk-inspired single called "Running" earlier this month. This followed the release of the title track in February.

"Jeff [Ament] had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band," guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN of the newest single during a recent interview. "I love the bridge. I don’t know what the hell those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]'s playing, but it sounds original.”

The album was produced by Andrew Watt and recorded over the course of three weeks at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California. This will be Pearl Jam's first new album since their 2020 record Gigaton.

"It's one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song," Gossard said of "Running." He added that frontman Eddie Vedder's "vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning."

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

The singer also recently made an appearance alongside the Who at a Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser in London.

The musicians performed "The Punk and The Godfather" off the Who's 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia.

Later this year, Pearl Jam will embark on a global tour in support of Dark Matter. The trek will begin in Vancouver on May 4 and end in Sydney on Nov. 21.

Pearl Jam
Source: MEGA

Check out the tracklist for Dark Matter below:

  1. Scared of Fear

  2. React, Respond

  3. Wreckage

  4. Dark Matter

  5. Won’t Tell

  6. Upper Hand

  7. Waiting for Stevie

  8. Running

  9. Something Special

  10. Got to Give

  11. Setting Sun

Pearl Jam
Source: MEGA

Tickets for the tour and the global listening party are currently on sale.

Here's a list of Pearl Jam's upcoming global tour dates:

May 04 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

May 06 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

May 10 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

May 13 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

May 16 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

May 25 - Napa Valley, CA, BottleRock Festival (already on sale)

May 28 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 - Dublin, IE, Marlay Park

Jun 25 - Manchester, UK, Manchester Co-op Live

Jun 29 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 02 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne

Jul 03 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne

Jul 06 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 08 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 11 - Madrid, SE, Mad Cool Festival (already on sale)

Jul 13 - Lisbon, PT, NOS Alive Festival (already on sale)

Aug 22 - Missoula, MT, Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center (rescheduled date from 2022)

Aug 29 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

Aug 31 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

Sep 03 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Sep 04 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Sep 07 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Sep 09 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Sep 12 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

Sep 15 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park

Sep 17 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park

Nov 08 - Auckland, NZ, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 13 - Gold Coast, AU, Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov 16 - Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium

Nov 21 - Sydney, AU, Giants Stadium

