Pet Shop Boys Share New Single 'Dancing Star' From Their Upcoming Album 'Nonetheless'

Pet Shop Boys, the iconic synth-pop duo made up of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, are releasing a new album called Nonetheless at the end of the month. And today, they've just shared another new track from it. "Dancing Star" was inspired by the life of Rudolf Nureyev, the ballet dancer who defected from the Soviet Union in 1961. It sounds very much like an '80s-era Pet Shop Boys song, which is a good thing, and you can listen to it below.

Nonetheless, the follow-up to 2020's Hotspot, is Pet Shop Boys' 15th studio album and their first since returning to Parlophone, the label they were signed to between 1985 and 2012. Tennant and Lowe wrote the songs during lockdown, and they recorded the LP with producer James Ford, who has worked with other big-name artists like Depeche Mode and Blur. Every track on the record, including the previously released lead single "Loneliness," features an actual orchestra augmenting the duo's usual electronic-based sound.

"We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album," Pet Shop Boys shared in a statement. "It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music. James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times and the final result is a record we’re very proud of."

Alongside "Dancing Star," Pet Shop Boys have shared three remixes and two previously unreleased bonus tracks/B-sides, "Sense of Time" and "If Jesus Had a Sister." The remixes included two "Dancing Star" remixes by Solomun and a Superchumbo (Tom Stephan) remix of "Party in the Blitz" featuring Princess Julia. Nonetheless tracklist: 01 Loneliness 02 Feel 03 Why am I dancing? 04 New London boy 05 Dancing star 06 A new bohemia 07 The schlager hit parade 08 The secret of happiness 09 Bullet for Narcissus 10 Love is the law Nonetheless is out April 26 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

Source: petshopboys.co.uk Pet Shop Boys will play several dates in the UK and Ireland for their "Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live" tour.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. On April 22, Pet Shop Boys will join The Guardian's Alexis Petridis for an exclusive early album playback and conversation in London. In addition to several festival appearances this summer, Pet Shop Boys will play several dates in the UK and Ireland for their "Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live" tour followed by five special shows at London's Royal Opera House in July. Tour dates: May 31 Santiago de Compostela, Spain @ O Son do Camiño June 4 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro June 6 Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena June 8 Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena June 9 Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live June 11 Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena June 15 Calvià, Spain @ Mallorca Live Festival June 22 Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival June 26 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live June 28 Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena June 29 Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena July 1 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Universum July 3 Warsaw, Poland @ Arena COS Torwar July 6 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena July 13 Barcelona, Spain @ Cruïlla Festival July 18 Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival July 23 London, UK @ Royal Opera House July 24 London, UK @ Royal Opera House July 25 London, UK @ Royal Opera House July 26 London, UK @ Royal Opera House July 27 London, UK @ Royal Opera House

