Phish Announce New Album 'Evolve,' Share Title Track

Phish's first studio album in over four years will arrive in July.

phish
Source: Danny Clinch

Phish is heading out on tour in support of the album this summer.

Phish has officially announced a new album called Evolve, their 16th studio album and first in over four years.

Evolve, the follow-up to Phish's 2020 album Sigma Oasis (and frontman Trey Anastasio's 2022 solo acoustic album Mercy), will be out on Friday, July 12 via the band's own JEMP Records.

There aren't many other details available about the album yet, and the full tracklist is still a mystery. But along with the announcement, Phish has also shared the record's four-minute title track, which you can listen to below.

An early version of "Evolve," which Trey Anastasio wrote with longtime songwriting partners Tom Marshall and Scott Herman, previously appeared on Anastasio's 2020 solo album Lonely Trip. Phish debuted their version in 2021 and have been performing it live since.

Besides the new album, Trey Anastasio and company already have a lot planned for this year.

Next week, Phish is playing a sold-out four-show run at the Sphere, the high-tech new venue in Las Vegas where U2 recently wrapped up a big residency.

They'll also head out on tour after Evolve comes out this summer, culminating in a four-day Phish festival in Dover, Delaware called Mondegreen.

Tour dates:

April 18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

April 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

April 20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

April 21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)

July 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 26 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

July 27 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

July 28 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

July 30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

August 2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

August 9 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 10 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 11 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 15 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

August 16 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

August 17 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

August 18 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

August 29 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

August 30 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

August 31 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

September 1 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

