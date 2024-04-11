Phish Announce New Album 'Evolve,' Share Title Track

Phish has officially announced a new album called Evolve, their 16th studio album and first in over four years.

Evolve, the follow-up to Phish's 2020 album Sigma Oasis (and frontman Trey Anastasio's 2022 solo acoustic album Mercy), will be out on Friday, July 12 via the band's own JEMP Records.

There aren't many other details available about the album yet, and the full tracklist is still a mystery. But along with the announcement, Phish has also shared the record's four-minute title track, which you can listen to below.