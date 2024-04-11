Phish Announce New Album 'Evolve,' Share Title Track

Phish has officially announced a new album called Evolve, their 16th studio album and first in over four years.
Evolve, the follow-up to Phish's 2020 album Sigma Oasis (and frontman Trey Anastasio's 2022 solo acoustic album Mercy), will be out on Friday, July 12 via the band's own JEMP Records.
There aren't many other details available about the album yet, and the full tracklist is still a mystery. But along with the announcement, Phish has also shared the record's four-minute title track, which you can listen to below.
An early version of "Evolve," which Trey Anastasio wrote with longtime songwriting partners Tom Marshall and Scott Herman, previously appeared on Anastasio's 2020 solo album Lonely Trip. Phish debuted their version in 2021 and have been performing it live since.
Besides the new album, Trey Anastasio and company already have a lot planned for this year.
Next week, Phish is playing a sold-out four-show run at the Sphere, the high-tech new venue in Las Vegas where U2 recently wrapped up a big residency.
They'll also head out on tour after Evolve comes out this summer, culminating in a four-day Phish festival in Dover, Delaware called Mondegreen.
Tour dates:
April 18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)
April 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)
April 20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)
April 21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere (SOLD OUT)
July 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 26 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
July 27 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
July 28 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre
July 30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
August 2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 3 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 4 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
August 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
August 9 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 10 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 11 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 15 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
August 16 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
August 17 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
August 18 – The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen
August 29 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
August 30 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
August 31 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
September 1 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park