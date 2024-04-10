Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Music > PJ Harvey

PJ Harvey Shares Demo of New Song She Wrote for Charles Dickens Stage Musical

Harvey co-wrote original songs for 'London Tide,' a new stage musical based on a Charles Dickens novel.

pj harvey
Source: Steve Gullick

The show opened in London today.

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

PJ Harvey co-wrote original songs for London Tide, a new stage musical based on Charles Dickens' novel Our Mutual Friend that opened in London today.

Harvey has now shared a demo of herself performing one of the songs from the production, "Eugene Alone," which you can listen to below.

Article continues below advertisement

The song "Eugene Alone" is performed in London Tide by the character Eugene Wrayburn, played in the National Theatre production by actor Jamael Westman.

"Jamael has been wonderful to work with and understands all of the emotions that needed to be conveyed within the song," Harvey said.

The National Theatre has also shared Westman's rendition of the song in rehearsals for the show, which you can compare to Harvey's original demo below.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Ian Rickson is directing the show, and playwright Ben Power adapted the script and co-wrote the lyrics with Harvey.

"Whenever I approached writing a song for a character I would discuss with Ben and Ian what the character is going through at that time, and what emotion needed to be expressed through the music," Harvey explained in a statement. "We would talk about what had happened immediately before, what was going to happen next, time of day or night... As the play evolved we began to see how we could make the songs work hard for us in a way that meant that Ben could edit text from the body of the play as the song had expressed much of it."

Power said, “It’s been the most enormous pleasure and thrill to work with Polly on these lyrics and to watch her create this timeless and transcendent music. The songs in London Tide jump out of the play to express character, emotion and theme, combining Dickens’ vast portrait of the city with Polly’s extraordinary musical imagination.”

Rickson added, “I loved watching Polly feel into the distinctive sensibilities of different characters at key moments in their lives, and find music for them. The music has a timeless directness that transcends genre and style, so evocative in our stage world.”

Article continues below advertisement
pj harvey
Source: MEGA

PJ Harvey will mount her first full U.S. tour since 2017 this summer.

Last summer, Harvey released I Inside the Old Year Dying, her first new full-length album since The Hope Six Demolition Project back in 2016. And in September, she will support the release by embarking on her first North American tour in seven years.

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/07 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico

06/07-06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12-06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

08/07-08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen

08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/09-08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

08/15 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/18 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

08/20 –Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

08/22 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/15-9/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

09/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/25-9/24 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/10-10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More