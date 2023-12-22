Iggy Azalea Calls Out Playboi Carti For His Alleged Absence From Their 3-Year-Old's Life

Iggy Azalea has accused her ex Playboi Carti of being a deadbeat dad. Her comments came in response to a fan-made clip of Carti and the pair's now 3-year-old son Onyx posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The Dec. 20 video includes footage of the rapper interacting with the toddler at a beach, an amusement park and a holiday-themed recital.

Some fans saw it as evidence that Carti is a good father. "Bro is beating the deadbeat allegations," one said. "Carti is father of the year." But Azalea didn't agree with that analysis. "Its cool how you can fit d--n near every visit into just one video. Talented!" she commented on Dec. 21. "Bro you wild let us have this," one X user replied. "RESPECT CARTI HES OUR GLORIOUS KING," said another. Azalea and Carti first got together in 2018, OK! reported. Onyx was born in 2020, but Azalea didn't announce that Carti was the baby's father at the time. That revelation came when she spoke out about the couple's breakup a few months later.

Source: MEGA Her allegations came in a comment on a video of Carti and Onyx posted to social media earlier this week.

Carti also has a younger daughter named Yves with another woman. He mentioned both children in his new track "H00DBYAIR," which was released via an Instagram post on Dec. 20. The rapper is expected to put out his first studio album since 2020's No.1-charting Whole Lotta Red next year. Thursday was not the first time Azalea called out Carti for his alleged failings as a domestic partner. Last December, Carti was arrested after he was accused of choking Yves' mother, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, TMZ reported.

Source: MEGA Carti just released a new track called 'H00DBYAIR.'

The unnamed woman told investigators a witness jumped in to stop the fight and that she escaped to her car. Carti allegedly followed the woman and attacked her again as she sat in the vehicle. When police arrived, they found visible injuries on the mother's neck, chest and back. Carti was arrested for felony aggravated assault and released from jail the following day. Azalea responded to the allegations in a string of tweets that have since been deleted. "Been there. Done that. Warned you," said one of the posts obtained by Vibe. "Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta."

Source: MEGA It will be included on his new album which will be released next year.

Azalea hasn't let her parental duties get in the way of her music career. Earlier this year, the Australian rapper went on a global tour that included a stop in Saudi Arabia. The nation's conservative modesty laws meant that the show had to be shut down after Azalea accidentally ripped her pants. The rapper's most recent album, The End of an Era, was released in 2021. Her studio debut, 2014's The New Classic, was certified platinum by the RIAA. Carti has released two other tracks this month including "Different Day" and "2024," which was produced by Kanye West.