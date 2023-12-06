Pussy Riot's Story to Be Developed into Limited Scripted Series

Pussy Riot made global headlines in 2012 when the group staged a raucous concert at a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow. The group protested the church's support for President Vladimir Putin by playing a track called "Punk Prayer: Mother of God Drive Putin Away." Three members of the collective were arrested and charged with hooliganism, the Guardian reported . Tolokonnikova was sentenced to 24 months in prison. She was released after serving a little more than a year.

The feminist Russian political collective Pussy Riot will be the subject of a new limited run series produced by STX Entertainment. The scripted program will be based on an upcoming memoir by founding member Nadya Tolokonnikova.

The upcoming show will cover Pussy Riot's formation, the actions they took against Putin in Moscow, their prison sentences, and their protest at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi following their release, Deadline reported.

Tolokonnikova released a statement about her experience as an activist, which was also obtained by the outlet.

"I was a broke 20-year-old artist studying philosophy, he was one of the most powerful, wealthy and dangerous men on Earth. In 2011 I went against him, damn the consequences," Tolokonnikova said. "After years of imprisonment, harassment, attacks, trauma I am ready to share this story. My dream is to see my country peaceful, democratic and diverse, where gay people are not being stoned to death. Is it too much to ask? Does it make me an extremist?"

Tolokonnikova also spoke about the steep price she has paid for activism: "Today I’m on Russia’s most wanted list, labeled as a foreign agent, and recently was arrested in absentia by Russian court," she said. "My relatives and friends had been poisoned, my government wants me dead, but I don’t regret anything. If Pussy Riot’s story can inspire a new generation of rebels, it was all not in vain."

There have been several documentaries about Pussy Riot, but the upcoming series will be the first created with Tolokonnikova's full support. The project was brought to STX by the company's president Sophie Watts.