Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again to Headline 2024 Bonnaroo Music Festival

bonnaroo
Source: MEGA
By
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced its 2024 lineup on Jan. 9, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again and Pretty Lights headlining. The four-day festival returns to its longtime home at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 13-16.

Presale begins on Thurs., Jan. 11 at 10 AM CT: sign up here.

Other notable performers include Interpol, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Idles, Renee Rapp, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joey Bada$$ and Carly Rae Jepsen. In addition to headlining the first night of the festival, Pretty Lights will also be performing a special “sunrise set.”

Also teased on the festival poster: “Once More With Feeling(s),” an “emo superjam” featuring Dashboard Confessional and yet to be announced guests.

The Chili Peppers are Bonnaroo vets, having headlined the festival in both 2012 and 2017, while Post Malone last performed in 2019. Fred Again, recently Grammy nominated for Best New Artist, will be making his Bonnaroo debut with what the festival claims will be his only festival appearance of the year.

pretty lights
Source: MEGA

Pretty Lights will be performing twice at the festival, including a 'sunrise set.'

Founded in 2002, Bonnaroo is one of the major dates on the American festival calendar. Over the years, it has gained a reputation as a more rustic, idiosyncratic alternative to the oft-flashier Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, though Bonnaroo is certainly no slouch when it comes to big headliners. After two consecutive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 (the first due to the Covid pandemic, the second due to Hurricane Ida) and a more sparsely-attended 2022 edition, the festival returned to full strength last year, drawing 85,000 attendees. The Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, and Bonnaroo institutions My Morning Jacket played the festival in 2023.

bonnposter
Source: Courtesy of Bonnaroo Music Festival

Check out the full Bonnaroo schedule below:

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Pretty Lights

Fisher

BigXthaPlug

Disco Lines

Durand Bernarr

Eggy

Geese

Gwar

The Heavy Heavy

HoneyLuv

It’s Murph

Matt Maltese

Medium Build

Michigander

Militarie Gun

Nation of Language

Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive

Ocie Elliott

Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy

Say She She

Sid Sriram

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Post Malone

Maggie Rogers

Khruangbin

Seven Lions

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Dominic Fike

Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol

T-Pain

Svdden Death

TV Girl

Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta

Faye Webster

Key Glock

Thundercat

Lovejoy

ISOxo

Grouplove

David Kushner

The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch

49 Winchester

Mike.

Larkin Poe

Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman

Baby Queen

Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred

Half Moon Run

Hamdi

Lyny

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cage The Elephant

Melanie Martinez

Cigarettes After Sex

Diplo

Jon Batiste

Reneé Rapp

Parcels

Idles

Brittany Howard

Sean Paul

Knock2

Ethel Cain

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Teskey Brothers

BadBadNotGood

Teezo Touchdown

Whyte Fang

Bakar

d4vd

The Maine

Josiah and the Bonnevilles

Kasablanca

Neil Frances

Tanner Usrey

Ryan Beatty

Mike

Trousdale

Vandelux

LOVRA

Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Fred Again

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Two Friends

Carly Rae Jepsen

Joey Bada$$

Goth Babe

Galantis

Taking Back Sunday

Ashnikko

Four Tet

Charles Wesley Godwin

Milky Chance

Chappell Roan

Greensky Bluegrass

The Garden

Yves Tumor

The Beaches

Jake Wesley Rogers

S.G. Goodman

Libianca

TSHA

Irreversible Entanglements

Armand Hammer

