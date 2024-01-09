Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again to Headline 2024 Bonnaroo Music Festival

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced its 2024 lineup on Jan. 9, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again and Pretty Lights headlining. The four-day festival returns to its longtime home at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 13-16.
Presale begins on Thurs., Jan. 11 at 10 AM CT: sign up here.
Other notable performers include Interpol, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Idles, Renee Rapp, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joey Bada$$ and Carly Rae Jepsen. In addition to headlining the first night of the festival, Pretty Lights will also be performing a special “sunrise set.”
Also teased on the festival poster: “Once More With Feeling(s),” an “emo superjam” featuring Dashboard Confessional and yet to be announced guests.
The Chili Peppers are Bonnaroo vets, having headlined the festival in both 2012 and 2017, while Post Malone last performed in 2019. Fred Again, recently Grammy nominated for Best New Artist, will be making his Bonnaroo debut with what the festival claims will be his only festival appearance of the year.
Founded in 2002, Bonnaroo is one of the major dates on the American festival calendar. Over the years, it has gained a reputation as a more rustic, idiosyncratic alternative to the oft-flashier Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, though Bonnaroo is certainly no slouch when it comes to big headliners. After two consecutive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 (the first due to the Covid pandemic, the second due to Hurricane Ida) and a more sparsely-attended 2022 edition, the festival returned to full strength last year, drawing 85,000 attendees. The Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, and Bonnaroo institutions My Morning Jacket played the festival in 2023.
Check out the full Bonnaroo schedule below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Pretty Lights
Fisher
BigXthaPlug
Disco Lines
Durand Bernarr
Eggy
Geese
Gwar
The Heavy Heavy
HoneyLuv
It’s Murph
Matt Maltese
Medium Build
Michigander
Militarie Gun
Nation of Language
Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive
Ocie Elliott
Oliver Heldens
Róisín Murphy
Say She She
Sid Sriram
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Post Malone
Maggie Rogers
Khruangbin
Seven Lions
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Dominic Fike
Lizzy McAlpine
Interpol
T-Pain
Svdden Death
TV Girl
Gary Clark Jr.
The Mars Volta
Faye Webster
Key Glock
Thundercat
Lovejoy
ISOxo
Grouplove
David Kushner
The Japanese House
Dr. Fresch
49 Winchester
Mike.
Larkin Poe
Shy FX
Bonny Light Horseman
Baby Queen
Mdou Moctar
Jessica Audiffred
Half Moon Run
Hamdi
Lyny
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Cage The Elephant
Melanie Martinez
Cigarettes After Sex
Diplo
Jon Batiste
Reneé Rapp
Parcels
Idles
Brittany Howard
Sean Paul
Knock2
Ethel Cain
Gregory Alan Isakov
The Teskey Brothers
BadBadNotGood
Teezo Touchdown
Whyte Fang
Bakar
d4vd
The Maine
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
Kasablanca
Neil Frances
Tanner Usrey
Ryan Beatty
Mike
Trousdale
Vandelux
LOVRA
Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Fred Again
Megan Thee Stallion
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Two Friends
Carly Rae Jepsen
Joey Bada$$
Goth Babe
Galantis
Taking Back Sunday
Ashnikko
Four Tet
Charles Wesley Godwin
Milky Chance
Chappell Roan
Greensky Bluegrass
The Garden
Yves Tumor
The Beaches
Jake Wesley Rogers
S.G. Goodman
Libianca
TSHA
Irreversible Entanglements
Armand Hammer