Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again to Headline 2024 Bonnaroo Music Festival

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced its 2024 lineup on Jan. 9, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again and Pretty Lights headlining. The four-day festival returns to its longtime home at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 13-16. Presale begins on Thurs., Jan. 11 at 10 AM CT: sign up here.

Other notable performers include Interpol, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Idles, Renee Rapp, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joey Bada$$ and Carly Rae Jepsen. In addition to headlining the first night of the festival, Pretty Lights will also be performing a special “sunrise set.” Also teased on the festival poster: “Once More With Feeling(s),” an “emo superjam” featuring Dashboard Confessional and yet to be announced guests. The Chili Peppers are Bonnaroo vets, having headlined the festival in both 2012 and 2017, while Post Malone last performed in 2019. Fred Again, recently Grammy nominated for Best New Artist, will be making his Bonnaroo debut with what the festival claims will be his only festival appearance of the year.

Founded in 2002, Bonnaroo is one of the major dates on the American festival calendar. Over the years, it has gained a reputation as a more rustic, idiosyncratic alternative to the oft-flashier Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, though Bonnaroo is certainly no slouch when it comes to big headliners. After two consecutive cancellations in 2020 and 2021 (the first due to the Covid pandemic, the second due to Hurricane Ida) and a more sparsely-attended 2022 edition, the festival returned to full strength last year, drawing 85,000 attendees. The Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, and Bonnaroo institutions My Morning Jacket played the festival in 2023.

Check out the full Bonnaroo schedule below: THURSDAY, JUNE 13 Pretty Lights Fisher BigXthaPlug Disco Lines Durand Bernarr Eggy Geese Gwar The Heavy Heavy HoneyLuv It’s Murph Matt Maltese Medium Build Michigander Militarie Gun Nation of Language Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive Ocie Elliott Oliver Heldens Róisín Murphy Say She She Sid Sriram FRIDAY, JUNE 14 Post Malone Maggie Rogers Khruangbin Seven Lions Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Dominic Fike Lizzy McAlpine Interpol T-Pain Svdden Death TV Girl Gary Clark Jr. The Mars Volta Faye Webster Key Glock Thundercat Lovejoy ISOxo Grouplove David Kushner The Japanese House Dr. Fresch 49 Winchester Mike. Larkin Poe Shy FX Bonny Light Horseman Baby Queen Mdou Moctar Jessica Audiffred Half Moon Run Hamdi Lyny SATURDAY, JUNE 15 Red Hot Chili Peppers Cage The Elephant Melanie Martinez Cigarettes After Sex Diplo Jon Batiste Reneé Rapp Parcels Idles Brittany Howard Sean Paul Knock2 Ethel Cain Gregory Alan Isakov The Teskey Brothers BadBadNotGood Teezo Touchdown Whyte Fang Bakar d4vd The Maine Josiah and the Bonnevilles Kasablanca Neil Frances Tanner Usrey Ryan Beatty Mike Trousdale Vandelux LOVRA Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam SUNDAY, JUNE 16 Fred Again Megan Thee Stallion Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Two Friends Carly Rae Jepsen Joey Bada$$ Goth Babe Galantis Taking Back Sunday Ashnikko Four Tet Charles Wesley Godwin Milky Chance Chappell Roan Greensky Bluegrass The Garden Yves Tumor The Beaches Jake Wesley Rogers S.G. Goodman Libianca TSHA Irreversible Entanglements Armand Hammer