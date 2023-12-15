Post Malone, NewJeans, Ivy Queen Added to Dick Clark's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024'

This year’s edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest added a trio of additional performers to its lineup, with performances slated to take place at various spots across the globe.

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Post Malone, NewJeans and Ivy Queen will join the live broadcast of the annual celebration. Ryan Seacrest will be hosting his 19th event live from Times Square in New York City, joined by "Let Me Love You" singer Rita Ora, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST. Each of the three new performances will take place at locations around the globe. Post Malone will bring his country-rock sound with a performance of his song "Chemical" from the stage of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas; NewJeans will make history as the program's first-ever performance from South Korea with two songs from their latest Get Up, "Super Shy" and "ETA"; and Ivy Queen will join the telecast with a yet-undisclosed set from Puerto Rico.

Also joining this year's broadcast is Emmy-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai, who will co-host the Hollywood portion of the broadcast in the Pacific time zone. In addition, singer/TV presenter Dayanara Torres will return as a co-host to ring in the new year in the Atlantic time zone from Puerto Rico in a Spanish language countdown from the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile. This year's edition will not feature a central time zone countdown from New Orleans for the first time since 2017.

The three latest performers join a star-studded lineup for the evening, including acts such as Aqua who will deliver their classic "Barbie Girl," as well as "Doctor Jon"; Ellie Goulding, who will sing this year’s "Miracle" and "Midnight Dreams;" Green Day, who will play a total of four of their hits ("American Idiot," "Basket Case," "Holiday" and "Welcome to Paradise"), as well as their new song "Dilemma" live for the first time. Janelle Monáe will sing two tracks off 2023's The Age of Pleasure, "Champagne S**t" and "Haute"; Ludacris will perform his 2003 hit "Stand Up"; Nile Rodgers & Chic will whip out a myriad of timeless favorites, including "Le Freak," "Everybody Dance," "Good Times" and their Daft Punk team-up "Get Lucky"; Renee Rapp will play "Talk Too Much" solo and join Coco Jones for "Tummy Hurts"; and Thirty Seconds To Mars will rock out with three songs — "The Kill," "Stuck" and "Seasons." More performers are scheduled to be added closer to the show's air date.