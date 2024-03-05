Is Refused Breaking Up? Legendary Hardcore Band Announces Final Festival Appearance in Sweden at Rosendal Garden Party

It looks like the latest phase of Refused's career could potentially come to a close soon. The legendary Swedish hardcore group just announced that they'll appear at the Rosendal Garden Party festival in Stockholm, which is set to run from June 14 to 16. "After four years of absence from the stage, it's finally time for Refused again," says a cryptic press release from the event's organizers. "An exclusive concert, Rosendal is their only gig and their last festival gig in Sweden. Ever." A spokesperson for the event couldn't say what this means for the band's future: "We can only comment on that this is their last festival show in Sweden."

Source: Tim Tronckoe 'Rosendal is their only gig and their last festival gig in Sweden. Ever,' the concert's organizers said.

Refused will be joined by M.I.A. and Turnstile on the first day of the event. Massive Attack, Raye, Saint Levant, the Cardigans, Grace Jones and the Heavy are also scheduled to play the festival. A limited number of discounted one-day tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, March 6. More full-price will be made available shortly thereafter. Refused formed in Umeå, a city in northeastern Sweden, in 1991. Their first two records This Just Might Be... the Truth and Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent came out in 1994 and 1996. They broke up around the time they released their critically-acclaimed 1998 record The Shape of Punk to Come. The band reunited briefly in 2012, but got together again more permanently ahead of their 2015 record Freedom. They released another album called War Music in 2019 and an EP called The Malignant Fire in 2020.

Refused has been quiet on social media lately. Although the band confirmed their upcoming appearance at Rosendal with a post on Instagram, the second most recent post was made all the way back in January 2023. It was promoting frontman Dennis Lyxzén and drummer David Sandström's new jazz project Backengrillen. They haven't put out any tweets since December 2022. Their most recent post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was to promote Lyxzén's other band Fake Names. The band posted on Instagram to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first show in February 2022. "It took place in Luleå at Bergnäset at a local punk festival," the note says. We mostly played songs by Gorilla Biscuits but also busted out a couple of originals. 30 is a lifetime and it’s been a wild ride full of ups and downs. But we’re still here and can’t wait to see what the next 30 years will bring."

Source: Burning Heart The iconic, highly influential hardcore band is best known for their 1998 record 'The Shape of Punk to Come.'

The Rosendal Garden Party was first organized in 2013. "Rosendal Garden Party has always been about breaking patterns and transforming the old festival concept into something new," said the event's promoter Johanna Beckman. "We've sought inspiration in art, activism, subcultures, and artists we love for their ability to shatter rigid structures. Both M.I.A. and Refused belong there. They have inspired us, and it feels fantastic that we can welcome both of them to Rosendal this year."

Check out the festival's full schedule below: Friday, June 14: M.I.A. / Refused / Turnstile Saturday, June 15: Massive Attack /Raye / Saint Levant Sunday, June 16: The Cardigans / Grace Jones / The Heavy

