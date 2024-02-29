One Step Closer Debuts Lead Single 'Leap Years' For Upcoming Album 'All You Embrace' Due Out May 17

One Step Closer is celebrating the extra day in 2024 with the release of their new track "Leap Years." It's the lead single from their upcoming album All You Embrace, which is due out on May 17 via Run For Cover Records. The shimmery hardcore track with lots of clean vocals is the latest entry in the straight edge band's increasingly melodic catalog. "I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state," vocalist Ryan Savitski said of the upcoming record. "Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Run For Cover Records 'I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,' vocalist Ryan Savitski said of the upcoming record.

All You Embrace will be One Step Closer's first full studio album since 2021's This Place You Know, but the band released a surprise EP called Songs For The Willow to hold fans over in January 2023. "Leap Years" sounds a lot like the Connecticut post-hardcore band Anxious, which makes sense since One Step Closer is kicking off a North American tour with them and Koyo tonight (Thursday, Feb. 29). Life's Question and Stateside will also provide support on select dates. Savitski told The Philadelphia Inquirer he's abstained from drugs and alcohol since the age of 14. He was introduced to the straight edge lifestyle by older punk fans who he met at the skate in the band's native Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

One Step Closer got started in 2016 and quickly caught the attention of members of Title Fight, a beloved melodic hardcore band from across the Susquehana River in Kingston. Savitski said Title Fight was a massive influence on One Step Closer, but added that the band is blazing its own trail. Fans were loving the new single in the comment section below One Step Closer's announcement on Instagram. "The evolution of y’all’s sound has been absolutely incredible," one person said. "Clever timing to release that song," said another. "Awww s**t. Comes out one week after the new Knocked Loose," said a different commenter. "The hardcore scene will be good to us this year."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the tracklist for All You Embrace: Color You Leap Years Blur My Memory The Gate Your Hazel Tree Orange Leaf Esruc Slow To Let Go Topanga Giant's Despair So Far From Me

Article continues below advertisement

Check out a list of the upcoming tour dates below: 02/29 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom * 03/01 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club * 03/02 Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker * 03/03 Greenville, SC @ Radio Room * 03/05 Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco * 03/07 Springfield, MO @ The Riff * 03/08 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck * 03/09 Des Moines, IA @ Woolys * 03/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line * 03/12 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^ 03/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^ 03/15 Cleveland, OH @ Foundry ^ 03/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^ 03/17 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^ 03/19 London, ON @ Rum Runners ^ 03/20 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen ^ 03/22 Louisville, KY @ LBD Festival 03/23 Nashville, TN @ The End ^ 03/24 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory ^ 03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^ 03/27 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^ 03/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^ 05/25 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival 05/26 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

Powered by RedCircle