Internet Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 Inductees: 'A F--king Joke'

'Your selection committee outdoes itself every year in choosing unqualified candidates,' one commenter said.

"My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special," Osbourne said in a tweet. "Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band." Dionne Warwick, the MC5, Norman Whitfield and the late Jimmy Buffett will receive the Hall's Excellence Award while Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will get Musical Influence honors. "In every game it’s usually 3 strikes and you’re out. I guess I hit a home run this time!" Warwick said in a tweet referencing her previous nominations that didn't lead to an induction. "Happy to be part of the roster of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame." There were many positive comments about the inclusion of other Black performers on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

This came after Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner was removed from the museum's board last year following comments that were broadly deemed racist and sexist. "I cried tears of happiness for Big Mama Thornton getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I wrote a 20 page legal paper about her and the theft from Black women in the music industry," one person wrote on X. "Her song 'Hound dog' is the most litigated song in the history of the music industry because it was stolen from her by multiple white men, including Elvis Presley who has been in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1986."

Still, most of the chatter on X was negative: "Your selection committee outdoes itself every year in choosing unqualified candidates," a commenter said. "They are truly awful at their job." Many people were upset that Mariah Carey was nominated but not inducted. "Mariah Carey not making the cut is criminal," one said. "It’s actually really weird that Mariah Carey wasn’t nominated," said another. "There’s no way she didn’t get enough votes."

Mariah Carey not making the cut is criminal.

Several commenters took issue with the induction of the Dave Matthews Band. "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a f--king joke," one said. "The Dave Matthews Band is going in this year but they still haven’t inducted the Monkees. 'Pleasant Valley Sunday' is better than Dave Matthews’ entire life. Get the f--k out of here with that bulls--t."

Other X users wondered why their favorite artists hadn't received a nomination. "About effing time for the MC5. Now add the New York Dolls," one said. "You are a f--king joke, Soundgarden and Iron Maiden get passed again and no dio again, mary j bleige and Dave matthews are in this is a travesty," said another. "Oasis should have been inducted, but it makes sense if you wait until the 30th anniversary of What's The Story Morning Glory and a possible reunion," a different commenter said. The Britpop group's former frontman Liam Gallagher knocked the Hall of Fame in a series of tweets earlier this year. "F--k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS," he said on Feb. 11. "I don’t need some w--k award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."

