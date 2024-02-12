'It's Not Even Rock 'n' Roll': Liam Gallagher Has Some Words for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Approaching three decades since the release of the group's deathless debut album Definitely Maybe, Oasis were finally nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. For the group's irrepressible frontman Liam Gallagher, however, there does not seem to be much cause for celebration. "F**k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS," Gallagher posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) late on Feb. 11. In a series of frequently hilarious messages over the next several hours, he proceeded to drive the point home, at one point saying: "I don’t need some w**k award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."

Article continues below advertisement

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Gallagher, who is preparing to release a full-length collaboration with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire in March, fielded questions from fans on the social media platform, including several who noted that Oasis lags behind most of the nominees so far in the "Fan Vote" online poll. (Since 2013, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has allotted an extra vote to the winners of an online fan poll.) In response to one fan who posted records of their pro-Oasis votes, Gallagher responded: "don’t waste your time Rkid as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox." To another who told him "we really want this for you and Noel," Gallagher quipped, "I appreciate that you do but I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards." And of course, this would hardly be a Gallagher story without a little shade thrown toward the singer's estranged bandmate-brother Noel Gallagher. When asked if he would attend the ceremony should Oasis be inducted, Gallagher replied: "The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gallagher has been active on the touring circuit since Oasis' disbandment, performing massive concerts at Knebworth in 2022.

Such words would certainly seem to throw cold water on any chances for an Oasis reunion at next fall's induction ceremony. (Not that it ever seemed particularly likely.) While the occasion has brought a number of squabbling ex-bandmates together for brief reunions in the past -- Talking Heads staged their only post-breakup performance to date at the band's induction in 2002, while the surviving members of the Velvet Underground regrouped for their final performance together in 1996 -- just as many inductees have refused to show. The Sex Pistols famously sent a venomous letter declining their induction in 2006, while Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose similarly posted an open letter explaining his reasons for skipping the ceremony in 2012. Just last year, inductees Rage Against the Machine were absent save for guitarist Tom Morello, who said: “Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Source: MEGA Gallagher was unenthused by Oasis' Rock Hall nomination over the weekend.

In addition to Oasis, other first-time nominees include Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade. Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B & Rakim and Jane's Addiction were all nominated for the second time, while A Tribe Called Quest will get their third chance for inclusion. The Rock Hall's inductee class of 2024 will be announced in April, with the ceremony taking place late in the fall.