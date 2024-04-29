Rolling Stones Setlist: Aging Rock Legends Kick Off U.S. Tour in Houston

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are now both octogenarians, but that doesn't mean their touring days are over. The Rolling Stones kicked off their U.S. trek with a two-hour, 18-track set featuring hits like "Start Me Up," "Paint It, Black" and "Satisfaction" at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, April 28. They also played three tracks from their new album Hackney Diamonds. The LP released last October was the first new Rolling Stones material in nearly two decades. The full setlist and a rundown of the remaining tour dates are available at the end of this article.

While USA Today reported that it took the band a few songs to get back into the groove of things, their return to the stage was mostly well-received. It's safe to assume that there won't be many more Rolling Stones tours following this one. After all, the current trek is sponsored by the AARP. The lineup included longtime Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood. The group was backed up by several touring members including Chuck Leavell, Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, Karl Denson, Tim Ries, Steve Jordan, Bernard Fowler and Chanel Haynes. The show did not include the Stones' former bassist Bill Wyman. He left the band in the early 1990s, but said he still dreams about being on tour with them.

"The weird thing is ever since I’ve left, up until the present day, I still dream I’m on tour, like we’re in a dressing room or we’re in a hotel," he told the Mirror. "I still dream those dreams, and I dream of other friends like David Bowie. They’re all very nice but very confusing." Wyman added that there was disagreement about when exactly he left the Stones: "I left in 1991 – but they would not believe me! They refused to accept I had left. It wasn’t until 1993, when they were starting to get together to tour in 1994, when they said, ‘You have actually now left, haven’t you?’ And I said, ‘I left two years ago.’ They finally accepted it, so they say I left in 1993." The bassist said he'd had enough of life on the road. "I thought, 'I have got other things I want to do,'" the musician said. "I wanted to do archaeology, write books, have photo exhibitions and play charity cricket. I used to read about ancient cultures while I was on the road, and take photos as well. I just had this whole other life I wanted to live."

Check out the full track list from last night's performance below. "Start Me Up" "Get Off My Cloud" "Rocks Off" "Out of Time" "Angry" "Beast of Burden" "Mess It Up" "Tumbling Dice" "You Can't Always Get What You Want" "Little T&A" (Keith Richards on lead vocals) "Sympathy for the Devil" "Gimme Shelter" "Honky Tonk Women" "Miss You" "Paint It, Black" "Jumpin' Jack Flash" "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Here's a list of the band's upcoming concerts: 05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest 05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium w/ Carin León; Electric Mud 05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium w/ The Pretty Reckless 05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field w/ Joe Bonamassa 05/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ TBA 05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ Lawrence 05/30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Red Clay Strays 06/03 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium w/ Tyler Childers 06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds 06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Kaleo 06/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds 06/20 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Widespread Panic 06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Betty LaVette 06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Lainey Wilson 07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Ghost Hounds 07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The War and Treaty 07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The Linda Lindas 07/17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ The Beaches

