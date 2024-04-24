Russell Crowe Announces His First U.S. Tour Dates in a Dozen Years

For anyone who saw the news about Russell Crowe and his Indoor Garden Party playing the Acoustic Stage of this year's Glastonbury Festival and shook your fist at the sky about the injustice of Crowe not playing anywhere in the States, well, it's time to stop with the fist-shaking and make with the ticket-buying. Crowe has announced a series of tour dates for August that will take him and the aforementioned Indoor Garden Party on a bit of a zig-zagging path, but it's a path that'll find him popping up on both coasts and elsewhere, playing in six different cities.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Crowe promised more tour dates following his performance at Glastonbury.

When Crowe announced his Glastonbury appearance earlier this month, he did so by saying, “For those of you watching and waiting for tour dates, we will be adding more soon," and he's proven to be a man of his word. The tour, while perhaps shorter than many of his fans would prefer, is his first time playing around America in 12 years. The brief jaunt will start in Newark, New Jersey and then hit New York City before heading to Los Angeles. From there, it's off to Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is followed by Austin, Texas, and then the whole shebang comes to a conclusion in New Orleans.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the full list of dates, with venues included: 08/11 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC 08/12 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall 08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go 08/17 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino 08/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s 08/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with Smooth Radio, Crowe explained the origins of his so-called Indoor Garden Party, giving credit to chat show host Michael Parkinson, of all people. "I was mates with Michael Parkinson, and he had this pub, and I was shooting the movie Robin Hood, "explained Crowe. "We brought together these guys as the Merry Men. And just because it's naturally our band, we were just singing a lot of songs and everything. So we just decided to put on a little show for Michael at his pub. Ended up like hundreds of people turned out, the cast from Master and Commander and stuff like that. And it just went around the room, this idea that you have a central act on stage, but from any point in the room, something special can happen. And that's basically the idea for Indoor Garden Party." As it stands at present, Indoor Garden Party have only released one studio album, 2017’s The Musical, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to tour the world and elsewhere whenever Crowe and his cronies are of a mind to do so. Just as a sidebar, it's perhaps worth mentioning that one of those cronies is Crowe's fellow actor Scott Grimes, who also has a fascinating bit of '80s history in his closet as well: he recorded an album with Richard Carpenter. (Yes, the one who was in the Carpenters.) Yes, we know we mentioned this last time as well. But you can't deny that it's a fascinating piece of information.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle