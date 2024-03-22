Is 'School of Rock 2' Coming?

You're not hardcore unless you live hardcore, and Jack Black is way hardcore. The actor/comedian/musician, who played Dewey Finn in director Richard Linklater's beloved 2003 musical comedy School of Rock, said he's ready to reprise his role as the rocker-turned-teacher in a potential sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo," Black told JOE in a new interview, referencing 1984's infamous movie sequel title Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo. "You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV." White, who also co-starred in the original School of Rock movie as Dewey's roommate Ned Schneebly and penned the scripts for other Jack Black movies like Nacho Libre and Orange County, is the creator of HBO's hit anthology series The White Lotus. He has written and directed every episode of The White Lotus and is currently in Thailand working on the show's forthcoming third season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mike White wrote the script for the original film starring Jack Black.

School of Rock starred Black as a struggling guitarist who poses as a substitute teacher at an uptight prep school and helps his class of fourth-grade students put together a rock band. A sequel, tentatively titled School of Rock 2: America Rocks, was reportedly in the works as early as 2008 but never quite managed to get off the ground. "I tried really hard to get all the pieces together," Black revealed in 2013. "I wouldn't want to do it without the original writer and director, and we never all got together and saw eye-to-eye on what the script would be. It was not meant to be, unfortunately ... But never say never." The film did, however, spawn a massively successful Broadway musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Julian Fellowes that opened in 2015 and a television adaptation that ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Black has said that 'School of ROck' is 'definitely the highlight of my career.'

Black has kept in touch with his younger School of Rock co-stars over the years. They all got together for a 10-year reunion in 2013, and Black revealed last year that they were planning a similar meet-up for the film's 20th anniversary. He remembered the movie fondly in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were," Black said. "It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Black recently reunited with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass to tease a Britney Spears cover.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. While promoting the new Kung Fu Panda movie earlier this month, Black reunited with his longtime Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass to tease fans with a partial cover of Britney Spears' hit "...Baby One More Time." "Britney, if you're watching, I love you, I love the song," Black said in in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4. "We’re very proud of [the cover]; I hope you like it, too."

Powered by RedCircle