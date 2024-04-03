Justin Combs' Mother Shares New Video Footage of Diddy's Home Raid

New footage of last week's federal law enforcement raid on Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles mansion has emerged. Misa Hylton, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son Justin Combs, has shared clips on social media showing Homeland Security Investigations officers arriving in armored vehicles and entering the compound. In the video, which appears to feature several different angles of surveillance footage from the property, heavily armed agents can be seen tampering with a camera and detaining both Justin Combs, 30, and Christian Combs, 26, Diddy's son with the late Kim Porter.

Hylton, a stylist and fashion designer known for working with artists like Lil' Kim and Mary J. Blige, denounced the raid's use of "militarized force" in the post's caption on Instagram. "The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," she wrote. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!"

Source: MEGA Hylton said she has hired at attorney to investigate the "excessive use of force."

"Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest??" Hylton added. "Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??" "I have retained Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman to represent my son and he is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant. We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I'm not with the propaganda!!!!"

Source: MEGA Two of the record mogul's homes were raided as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Hylton's comments echo a statement about the raid issued last week by Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer said. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way." He continued, "This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Source: MEGA Diddy has been accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, physical abuse, and other offenses in five separate civil lawsuits.

Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami were searched by Homeland Security Investigations on March 25 under a warrant issued by the Southern District of New York as part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation. The embattled hip-hop mogul has been accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, physical abuse, and other offenses in five separate civil lawsuits filed in recent months. He has denied all of the allegations against him.

