Sebastian Bach Speaks on Potential Skid Row Reunion: 'I Can Definitely See That Happening'

Skid Row's former vocalist Sebastian Bach is interested in reuniting with the band after their frontman Erik Grönwall departed last week. Lzzy Hale will be filling in at four of the band's upcoming shows. "For me, doing three albums with Skid Row, I was just getting started," Bach told Metal Hammer. "I didn't think it would be over and done with so quick." That's when the artist, planning to release a new solo album called Child Within The Man on May 10, was asked about a Skid Row reunion. "I can definitely see that happening considering they play the same songs I play," Bach said. "When I get a substantial royalty check for an album I did with musicians that I haven't been in the same room with since 1996, I feel like a piece of shit. Because we should be giving something back to the fans that have made this great life possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'I can definitely see that happening,' he said during a recent interview. 'We should be giving something back to the fans.'

The vocalist appeared on Skid Row's self-titled studio debut and their sophomore effort Slave to the Grind, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He left the band following their third album Subhuman Race. There were tensions in the group at the time which came to a head when they were offered an opening slot for KISS. Bach wanted to do it, but the other band didn't because it would conflict with their pre-existing commitments. Bach joined Skid Row one year after the band formed in Toms River, New Jersey. He was born in the Bahamas and grew up in Ontario. After departing Skid Row, Bach made a name for himself on TV. He appeared in a VH1 reality show called Supergroup where he was placed in a band with Ted Nugent, Scott Ian of Anthrax, John Bonham's son Jason and Evan Seinfeld of Biohazard.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Grönwall announced his departure from Skid Row in a social media post on Wednesday, March 27. "Yes, I have decided to leave Skid Row," he said. "The main reason being that it’s proved difficult to prioritize my health and full recovery as the lead singer of the band." Grönwall was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021 and joined Skid Row the following year, just six months after his treatment was complete. "I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more," he said. The band released a statement noting that there are no hard feelings toward Grönwall. "Skid Row is proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years and we wish nothing but the best to him and his health," they said. Grönwall announced his plans to release a Swedish-language biography in another social media post on Thursday, March 28.

Source: MEGA Bach joined Skid Row in 1987 and appeared on the band's first three studio albums.

Article continues below advertisement

Hale released her own statement about the upcoming shows in an Instagram post on Friday, March 29. "This is totally wild! I can’t believe my VHS audition tape finally made it in the mail! ( I kid, I kid)," she said. "I started listening Skid Row when I was a teenager growing up on the east coast in central Pennsylvania. They were one of the Only bands at that time that truly bridged the gap for my love of 80s big choruses and riffs, but had the same poignant dirt and grime that was seeping into the cracks of my mind during the 90s. "By the early 00s Halestorm was well coming into its own, inspired by these powerful songs that helped me unlock a door within myself as a young musician. I can say without a second thought that if it weren’t for Skid Row in my bones, I would not be the rocker I am today. "And This summer, my world turns full circle. Because not only am I able to share the stage as acting front person for this integral band, but even more importantly, I get to call these boys my chosen family… Love you guys! There will be blood left on the stage!"

Source: MEGA The news came after the band's most recent frontman Erik Grönwall announced his departure from the band last week. Lzzy Hale will fill in during four upcoming shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a list of the upcoming Skid Row performances that will include Hale: 5/17 – Carterville, Illinois – Walker's Bluff Casino Resort 5/18 – Riverside, Iowa – Riverside Casino & Golf Resort 5/31 – Reno, Nevada – Nugget Casino Resort 6/1 – Sacramento, California – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Powered by RedCircle