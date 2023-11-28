Slipknot Drummer Drama: Corey Taylor Dispels Jeramie Kling Rumors

Jeramie Kling, the former drummer of Venom Inc., will not be taking Jay Weinberg's spot in Slipknot. Corey Taylor dispelled the rumors on Monday after they began swirling earlier this month.

They arose after Kling posted and later deleted a photo with a black background and a red Slipknot logo. "Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos," the post said, according to Loudwire.

This came just days after Kling announced he was leaving Venom Inc. due to "logistical reasons." He had been with the band since 2018.

The drummer fanned the flames even more when he posted an unassuming picture of a new snare to Instagram. He included the hashtag "#im666," which many fans interpreted as a reference to Slipknot's popular track "Heretic Anthem." In the comment section, one asked: "New kit and setup for Slipknot?"

Taylor finally put the rumors to bed for good on Monday night. "To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him," he said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list." The frontman ended the post with the hashtag "#hesnot666."