The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal New Guitarist Kiki Wong

“Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort,” said Corgan. “First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months. I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It’s definitely an exciting moment for the Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We’ll see you all this summer! “It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time,” Wong added. “I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with the legendary Smashing Pumpkins!”

Wong will make her debut with the Smashing Pumpkins this summer when the band heads out on a massive tour of the UK and Europe with Weezer and Interpol followed by a massive tour of North America with Green Day, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. Check out the Smashing Pumpkins' full confirmed tour itinerary below.

June 7 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^ June 8 – London, UK – The O2^ June 10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^ June 12 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hydro^ June 13 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live^ June 14 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle^ June 16 – Paris, France – Accor Arena** June 19 – Moenschenglabach, Germany – Sparkassenpark (outdoor)^^ June 21 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena^^ June 22 – Berlin, Germany – Wuhlheide^^ June 24 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^^ June 26 – Zagreb, Croatia – Inmusic Festival June 28 – Luxembourg - Luxexpo^^ June 29 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Ahoy^^ June 30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Live is Live July 2 – Gilwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gilwice^^ July 4 – Prague, Czech Republic – 02 Universum* July 6 – Lucca, Italy – Lucca Festival** July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool July 11 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive July 13 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruilla Festival July 16 – Athens, Greece – OAKA Indoor Arena** July 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*** July 31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala August 1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*** August 3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival August 4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre August 5 – New York, NY – Citi Field*** August 7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*** August 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*** August 10 – Hershey, PA – HersheyPark Stadium*** August 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*** August 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre August 16 – Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair August 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*** August 20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall August 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*** August 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*** August 27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park August 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*** August 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*** September 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*** September 4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*** September 7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*** September 10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove September 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*** September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*** September 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*** September 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*** September 21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort September 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*** September 24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest September 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*** September 27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau September 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*** ^ w/ Weezer ^^ w/ Interpol *TBA ** w/ Tom Morello ***The Saviors Tour with Green Day

