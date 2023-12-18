Wilco, Jason Isbell and Wednesday to Play Solid Sound Festival 2024

Wilco has announced the lineup for Solid Sound Festival 2024. The event will run from June 28 to 30 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts – a small town near the border with New York and Vermont. This year's bill includes Wednesday, Ratboys, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Soul Glo, Water From Your Eyes, Iris DeMent, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Fenne Lily, Joanna Sternberg, Mikaela Davis, Sylvan Esso and more.

Source: MEGA Jason Isbell and Wednesday will also play the three-day event slated to run from June 28 to 30.

Per tradition, Wilco will play several sets over the course of the festival. "Look out. Here we come again," the band said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "And we're bringing our friends SOLID SOUND 2024!! Be there or have FOMO." The frontman's solo act Jeff Tweedy & Friends is on the lineup, as well. Solid Sound last took place in 2022. Wilco hosted the first Solid Sound Festival back in 2010. "Jeff and the band were interested in something more than a concert," Former MASS MoCA Director Joseph Thompson told the New York Times of the inaugural event.

Tickets also include admission to the museum, which is the nation's largest contemporary art gallery, according to a press release from the festival organizers. Three-day weekend passes start at $299 this year, up from $99 in 2010. They can be purchased on the event's website. Passes for kids between the ages of 6 and 12 are also available starting at $69. The festival has non-musical programming as well, including a live taping of Hrishikesh Hirway's Song Exploder podcast (also a Netflix series), a set from John Hodgman's Comedy Cabaret, and even a live painting performance from artist Steve Keene (a prolific contributor of album art). Fans were excited in the comment section below the lineup announcement on Instagram. "Can't wait," one said. "See you all there!!" One of the musicians on the lineup left a note, as well. "I’ve dreamed of playing this festival for a long time," Davis said. "Thank you thank you, cannot wait!!!!!"

Source: MEGA The festival has been happening at MASS MoCA since 2010.

Wilco started in 1994 after Jeff Tweedy's alt-country project Uncle Tupelo broke up. The band has gone on to release several critically-acclaimed albums, including 2001's Yankee Foxtrot Hotel, 2007's Sky Blue Sky and the band's self-titled LP in 2009, which made it to the No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The group's most recent album Cousin came out in September. It was a return to the band's more popular rock sound after Tweedy went back to his folky roots on 2022's Cruel Country.

Source: MEGA Tickets for the festival also include admission to the museum.

Check out the full lineup for Solid Sound Festival 2024 below: Wilco Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Dry Cleaning Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets Iris Dement Hailu Mergia John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret Jeff Tweedy & Friends Wednesday Horsegirl Water From Your Eyes Soul Glo Ratboys Joanna Sternberg Young@Heart Story Pirates Courtney Marie Andrews Young Fresh Fellows Song Exploder w/ Hrishikesh Hirway & Jeff Tweedy Fenne Lily Horse Lords Mary Halvorson & Tomas Fujiwara Etran De L'Air Mikaela Davis Autumn Defense Saccata Quartet feat. Nels Cline, Darin Gray, Chris Corsano and Glenn Kotche Mikael Jorgensen Eucademix Sylvan Esso DJ Set Steve Keene (live painting) Ghost Town Screenprinting Demo Bellweather Records & Autumn Records Pop-Up Vinyl Store dysFUNKcrew Substack Pop-Up Interviews