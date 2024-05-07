St. Vincent Plays Surprise Intimate LA Gig With Debut of New Songs From 'All Born Screaming' - Watch Here

Singer-guitarist Annie Clark aka St. Vincent performed at a one-off surprise gig at the Paramount in Los Angeles. While in town as a guest on John Mulaney's live Netflix show Everybody's in LA, she announced the $20 ticket gig just hours before.

Source: ℗ © Hipgnosis Songs Group/St. Vincent/YouTube St. Vincent - Flea (Live @ The Paramount)

Clark has just released her seventh studio album All Born Screaming and has scheduled gigs for her upcoming North American tour, kicking off May 22 in Ventura, Calif. However, she used this opportunity at the 400-person capacity ballroom to showcase not only new material, but songs that haven't seen the light of day in quite a few years. "Krokodil," a one-off single released on Record Store Day 2012 gave Clark a rare instance to jump in a do some crowdsurfing during the song. All that was captured on video and posted up on X (formerly Twitter).

ST VINCENT CROWDSURFING DURING KROKODIL IN 2024 ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/WQocHDna6C — retired from business (@newcareerinsad) May 5, 2024

According to a report in Stereogum, Clark also played 2011's Strange Mercy track "Dilettante" live for the first time in seven years, as "Flea," "Reckless," "Big Time Nothing," "Candy Darling" and "All Born Screaming" got their live debuts from the new album. And for those of you who were curious about the news back in January 2023, a collaboration with Willow Smith entitled "Pain For Fun" featuring Clark debuted on May 3 and it's pretty good. Check out the visualizer below.

Source: ℗ © Sony Music Publishing/Willow Smith/YouTube WILLOW - pain for fun ft. st. vincent (Official Visualizer)

All Born Screaming is Clark's first self-produced project and the first new material since 2021's Grammy-winning Daddy's Home. Featuring friends and guests Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke and Cate Le Bon (who is featured on the title track), this album is according to Clark in an interview with Mojo, a place that "I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary."

Source: ALEX DE CORTE 'All Born Screaming:' A cathartic post-pandemic pock odyssey.

Removing herself musically from the Daddy's Home psychedelic-jazzy-'70s soul vibe was intentional. "The last record, I was approaching tough subjects with a lot of biting humor and wit," Clark says. "I put on a wig, I was prancing around, it was so fun. This record is darker and harder and more close to the bone. I’d say it's my least funny record yet! There’s nothing cute about it." Clark will be kicking off a short set of dates in the UK and Europe starting on May 31 at Bristol's SMX, followed by a concert on June 1 at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for those dates can be found here. The additional European dates: June 3 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Den Atelier June 4 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma June 7 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival June 8 – Viby, Denmark, Northside Festival Tickets can be found here. Clark had previously announced a batch of tour dates with support from Momma, Spoon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, and Dorian Electra, which will follow previously announced appearances at BottleRock Festival and Thing Festival. May 22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater * May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley May 25 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic * May 26 — Napa, CA — JaM Cellars Ballroom * June 7 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands — Best Kept Secret June 8 — Aarhus, Denmark — NorthSide Festival August 8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater # August 9 — Carnation, WA — Thing Festival August 11 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum + August 13 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory + August 14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert Series + August 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater September 5 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^ September 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met ^ September 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^ September 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^ September 13 — Washington D.C. — Anthem ^ September 14 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall % September 16 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater % September 20 — St. Paul, MN — The Palace Theater % *Momma supports # Spoon supports + Eartheater supports ^ Yves Tumor supports % Dorian Electra supports

