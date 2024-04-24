St. Vincent Releases New Single 'Big Time Nothing' From Upcoming Album 'All Born Screaming'

Singer-guitarist St. Vincent has released single "Big Time Nothing" off her album All Born Screaming, which releases this Friday, April 26. Watch and listen below.

This is the third single from the album, following "Broken Man" and "Flea." Announced in February, All Born Screaming is the first self-produced project from Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, and her first new material since 2021's Daddy's Home, a co-production with Jack Antonoff.

Featuring friends and guests Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke and Cate Le Bon (who is featured on the title track), this album is according to Clark in an interview with Mojo, a place that "I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary."