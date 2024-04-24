St. Vincent Releases New Single 'Big Time Nothing' From Upcoming Album 'All Born Screaming'

Singer-guitarist St. Vincent has released single "Big Time Nothing" off her album All Born Screaming, which releases this Friday, April 26. Watch and listen below.
This is the third single from the album, following "Broken Man" and "Flea." Announced in February, All Born Screaming is the first self-produced project from Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, and her first new material since 2021's Daddy's Home, a co-production with Jack Antonoff.
Featuring friends and guests Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke and Cate Le Bon (who is featured on the title track), this album is according to Clark in an interview with Mojo, a place that "I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary."
Removing herself musically from the Daddy's Home psychedelic-jazzy-'70s soul vibe was intentional. "The last record, I was approaching tough subjects with a lot of biting humor and wit," Clark says. "I put on a wig, I was prancing around, it was so fun. This record is darker and harder and more close to the bone. I’d say it's my least funny record yet! There’s nothing cute about it."
Clark will be kicking off a short set of dates in the UK and Europe starting on May 31 at Bristol's SMX, followed by a concert on June 1 at the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for those dates can be found here. The additional European dates:
June 3 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Den Atelier
June 4 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma
June 7 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival
June 8 – Viby, Denmark, Northside Festival
Tickets can be found here.
Clark had previously announced a batch of tour dates with support from Momma, Spoon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, and Dorian Electra, which will follow previously announced appearances at BottleRock Festival and Thing Festival.
May 22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater *
May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley
May 25 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic *
May 26 — Napa, CA — JaM Cellars Ballroom *
June 7 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands — Best Kept Secret
June 8 — Aarhus, Denmark — NorthSide Festival
August 8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
August 9 — Carnation, WA — Thing Festival
August 11 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum +
August 13 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory +
August 14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert Series +
August 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater
September 5 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
September 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met ^
September 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^
September 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^
September 13 — Washington D.C. — Anthem ^
September 14 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall %
September 16 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater %
September 20 — St. Paul, MN — The Palace Theater %
*Momma supports
# Spoon supports
+ Eartheater supports
^ Yves Tumor supports
% Dorian Electra supports