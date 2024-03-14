SXSW Latest: Full List of Boycotting Musicians, Including All 10 Irish Artists Scheduled to Perform

Roughly 80 artists have pulled out of SXSW to protest the Texas festival's ties to the U.S. military and show solidarity with Palestine. The list compiled by Newsweek includes names like Eliza McLamb, Horse Jumper of Love and Scowl. All 10 Irish artists slated to play the event have also pulled out, including Kneecap, Sprints, Soda Blonde, Gavin James, Robert Grace, Mick Flannery, Chalk, Gurriers, Cardinals and NewDad. The Northern Irish acts Conchúr White and Enola Gay have also boycotted the event.

Source: MEGA The list includes all 10 Irish artists scheduled to play the event in Austin.

The move came after word spread that the U.S. Army was a "super sponsor" of this year's event. The defense contractor RTX Corporation (formerly known as Raytheon) is also involved with this edition of SXSW. They've reportedly supplied weapons to the Israeli military. The country has killed more than 31,000 people in Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel in October, killing about 1,200 people. Roughly 200 more Israelis were kidnapped. About 100 are still missing. Many Irish people see themselves as aligned with the Palestinians and other "colonized" peoples around the world. The British Empire ruled over all of Ireland for centuries. The U.K. still governs Northern Ireland to this day. "And proper order too," Kneecap tweeted after Nialler12 reported that all the Irish bands had dropped out of SXSW. The Irish artists plan to give two public statements about the matter, one at the Velveeta Room at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 and another at 1 p.m. the following day in the Flamingo Canteena. They have also pulled out of the official SXSW Music From Ireland showcases. "We do not mediate or advise artists in relation to choices they make on any matter whether political, artistic or otherwise," the organization said in a statement. "If an artist chooses not to participate in SXSW this will not have a bearing on future showcasing opportunities for those artists."

And proper order too 🇮🇪🤝🇵🇸 https://t.co/REOK03amOI — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) March 12, 2024

Our update shared earlier this morning. Stay posted for further developments. https://t.co/f1KKjT8tsP pic.twitter.com/COHysB2kk1 — Music From Ireland (@MusicFrmIreland) March 12, 2024

Earlier this week, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott scolded the protesting musicians in a tweet. "Don't come back," he said. "Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here." SXSW quickly released a statement noting that they don't agree with Abbott. "We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints," the festival continued in a thread. "Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech. Across the globe, we are witnessing unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes, and the increasing spread of violent conflict. It’s more crucial than ever that we come together to solve these greater humanitarian issues. "The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today," the festival account said. "These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives. The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work. We have and will continue to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice."

Source: MEGA The Irish artists will make two public statements about the matter, including one at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.

Check out the list of artists who have pulled out of SXSW, per Newsweek: Eliza McLamb

Shalom

Mamalarky

Lambrini Girls

Proper

Gel

The Curls

cumgirl8

Horse Jumper of Love

Abe Batshon

Buffalo Nichols

Buggin

Scowl

BODEGA

The Armed

TAGABOW

Reyna Tropical

Being Dead

Enola Gay

Farmer's Wife

Kneecap

Gavin James

Robert Grace

Chalk

Mick Flannery

Sprints

Soda Blonde

Cardinals

Gurriers

NewDad

Mei Semones

MEDUSA

Omni

Trauma Ray

Subsonic Eye

Birthday Girl

Groa

Winona Forever

Little Marzan

Tetchy

Discovery Zone

Friend

Lady Apple Tree

Allegra Krieger

Jess Cornelius

Lip Critic

Godcaster

Lucía Beyond

May Rio

Greg Freeman

babybaby_explores

The New Eves

Ben Aqua

Bloomsday

Strange Joy

Madison Baker

Luge

This is Lorelei

Conchúr White

Fantasy of a Broken Heart

Tomato Flower

Merce Lemon

Gold Dime

Vera Ellen

Vilagerrr

Font

Fust

Kolb

Frances Chang

Sarah Morrison

