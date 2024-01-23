Militarie Gun's Ian Shelton Speaks on Band History, Mainstream Attention and Upcoming EP 'Life Under The Sun'

The Los Angeles band helmed by vocalist Ian Shelton will release its new EP Life Under The Sun on Friday, Jan. 26. In some ways, the record is a continuation of the group's full-length studio debut Life Under The Gun. In others it's a complete departure.

Militarie Gun is blending the barrier between hardcore punk and the mainstream.

Although four of the five tracks are covers from the band's studio debut, they all sound completely different.

Four out of the five tracks on the EP are reimaginings of songs from the first album, but casual listeners might not realize this unless they're paying close attention. The originals are gruff but poppy alternative rock tracks with obvious roots in hardcore while the covers vacillate between dense psychedelic soundscapes and austere acoustic passages.

Shelton told Q his goal for the new EP was to align the band's sound with its lyrical content.

"The usual Militarie Gun thing is counterbalancing something sad with something energetic and poppy," the frontman said. "The intention of the whole project was to lean into the sadness of the lyrics and not counterbalance it."

The upcoming release includes features from members of Bully and Manchester Orchestra. There's also a cover of the iconic NOFX track "Whoops I OD'D."

But none of those musicians had a bigger influence on the project than Mannequin Pussy's frontwoman Marisa "Missy" Dabice, who became Shelton's trusty sidekick during the recording process. She was originally only supposed to appear on one track, but ended up becoming an integral part of the entire release.

The first track Shelton and Dabice recorded with producer Shooter Jennings was "Never F**ked Up Twice."

"It started out as a very faithful translation of the original and was slowly being replaced by this chugging part," the frontman said. "It was really exciting to watch it change in real time."

That's when Shelton experienced a "revelation" regarding his vocals.

"I don't need to yell," he said. "In fact, I'll do the opposite."

The frontman said the new approach on Life Under The Sun doesn't represent a permanent shift for the band, but added that he hopes to experiment more on future releases.