SZA Releases Cover Art Teasers for Upcoming Deluxe Version of 'SOS' Titled 'LANA'

SZA will soon release a deluxe version of her chart-topping 2022 album SOS. She hinted at the upcoming LP in a series of six Instagram posts on Dec. 10. They each appear to feature a different album cover. All of the posts include the caption "LANA," which will be the name of the new expanded album. This is not the first time the singer-songwriter has spoken about the upcoming record.

Source: MEGA The six images were posted her Instagram account on Dec. 10.

"So the deluxe is like a whole other album, and it’s called LANA," she told fans at a concert in Brooklyn on Sept. 8, as shown in a video posted to social media. "It’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall." SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, has not yet announced an official release date. But fans have speculated the No. 15 jersey she's wearing in three of the six new pictures could indicate that the record will come out on Dec. 15.

Three of the album covers, which all include a parental advisory warning, show the star interacting with pigs, chickens and horses on a farm at night. There are also images of SZA getting dressed in a tent, sitting on a folding chair, and standing in the woods nearly nude with a headdress and bikini bottom made out of foliage. Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL OMG OMG," one said. "This is the greatest month ever. We won," said another. "OMFG I AM HYPERVENTILATING," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA Three of the pictures feature the star interacting with animals on a farm at night.

The announcement came as SZA celebrated the one-year anniversary of SOS, which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The record's biggest single "Kill Bill" also made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She's received nine nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, more than any other artist. The gravity of this success isn't lost on SZA.

Source: MEGA SZA is wearing a No. 15 jersey in three of the shots, which led fans to speculate that the new album will come out on Dec. 15.

"A day late but Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE," she said in another Instagram post on Dec. 10. "I haven’t processed this year AT ALL cause it’s still happening .. this is beyond my wildest dreams . I never imagined we’d accomplish a fraction of the accolades that came from this .. it often doesn’t feel real and it’s funny cause I swore I’d know what to do if it ever happened 😂 turns out I I froze." She also thanked the people who supported her journey in the note: "I know the perils of drinking the koolaid so I won’t dabble.. but I have to express the immense GRATITUDE I have for every person that made this possible . Every person that’s been apart of this journey. Thank you to GOD and to my incredible TEAM and My FAMILY . My ancestors . Thank you to every person that streamed this album ,came to a show , blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me . To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out . your my driving force . I love you."

Source: MEGA On the same day, SZA also made a post commemorating the one-year anniversary of 'SOS.'

Check out the album covers below:

