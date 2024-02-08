T-Pain Leaves His Name Out of Credits on Country Songs to Avoid Racism

T-Pain has written popular country songs, but said he chooses not to take credit for them due to the racism he faces for having his name attached to the projects. The revelation came in a TikTok clip the musician posted late last month. "Good music is good music. I don’t give a f**k where it comes from or what style it comes in," he said. "All the people I know feel like it’s not cool to listen to other genres of music. Country music is where I get all my harmonies."

Article continues below advertisement

@tpain It’s cool for people to make and enjoy all types of music. Good music is good music ♬ original sound - T-Pain Source: TikTok / tpain

That's when the singer spoke about the discrimination he's faced while working on projects in the genre. "I done wrote a lot of country songs," T-Pain said. "I stopped taking credit for it because as cool as it is to see your name in those credits and sh*t like that, the racism that comes after it is just like, 'I’ll just take the check. Don’t put me on that sh*t. I’ll just take the check, bro. Nevermind, dude.'" This isn't the first time the musician has spoken out about his affinity for country. "I write a lot of country music for huge country artists that would rather not have it known that I write for them," he said during a recent interview with the Breakfast Club Podcast. The star mentioned working with Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins and Dallas Davidson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'I’ll just take the check,' the singer said.

TikTok users were curious about these country tracks in the comment section below the video. "I WANNA HEAR COUNTRY TPAIN. I don't care how many people say it's not cool. Creative music is a gift," one person said. "He seems like a dude you could talk to at a gas station and have no idea he's absurdly famous," said another. "That's wild lol. I wonder how many songs have been ghost written by T-Pain," a different commenter said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

In a previous TikTok, T-Pain mentioned writing and producing a song for Michael Jackson and Usher, but the project never made it to the finish line. He shared a short snippet of the track, which sounded like something Bruno Mars might put out. "The person that was in charge of doing the references and the person that sang it got too excited and was like, 'N**ga, I’m on a song with Michael Jackson and Usher and T-Pain!" the musician said. "Then he released it and then Michael Jackson was like, ‘Nah, never mind. I don’t wanna do it anymore.’ Yeah, that p**sed me off. Not gonna lie to ya."

Source: MEGA T-Pain's latest album 'On Top of the Covers' came out in March 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

T-Pain is starting his residency at the Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub in Las Vegas on the night of Thursday, Feb. 8. The musician known for his stylistic use of autotune has his first hit in 2007 with the track "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year he put out "Bartender" featuring Akon, which got to No. 5 on the chart. T-Pain also appeared on the Lonely Island track "I'm on a Boat," which first appeared on Saturday Night Live. His newest album On Top of the Covers came out in March 2023.

Powered by RedCircle