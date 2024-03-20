Taylor Swift's Version of 'Eras Tour' Breaks Disney+ Record for Most-Streamed Music Film

"Welcome to the Eras tour!" With those words, Taylor Swift has once again broken another entertainment record: her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is now the all-time No. 1 music film on the Disney+ platform, after only three days and 4.6 million views. Watch the official trailer below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Taylor Swift/Disney+/YouTube Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) | Official Trailer | Disney+

This newly expanded three-and-a-half hour cut, directed by Sam Wrench, contains five bonus songs not shown in the original release: four acoustic songs, "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "Maroon," "You Are in Love" and "I Can See You" and "Cardigan” from Folklore. The addition of those surprise songs had 'Swifties' tuned in for 16.2 million hours of the (also) record-breaking concert tour, which was filmed over three days last August at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Zumapress.com/MEGA Grabbing more figures, Swift in action during the Australian leg of her Eras tour, February 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon its October 13 theatrical release, the concert film went on to a history-making $261.7 million gross at the global box office, surpassing Michael Jackson's 2009 concert film This Is It. She struck up an exclusive distribution arrangement with AMC Theaters after negotiations with major studios fell through, allowing her to pocket 57% of the movie's revenue as a producer, local theaters kept the remaining revenue and AMC took a small distribution fee. Netflix took over in December for their streaming service presenting an extended version, adding the songs "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live," bringing the run time to three hours. Those last three songs are included in the extended Disney+ version, which paid the pop star over $75 million for the streaming rights.

Source: Mega Swift caught in mid-shimmy at the Tampa stop of her Eras tour, April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Pollstar crunched the numbers at the conclusion of the U.S. leg last year and declared Swift had crossed over to the billion-dollar club, calculating the final gross for her Eras tour at $1,039,263,762 in 2023. In short order, the early months of 2024 have seen her restart the Eras tour overseas, win a history-making fourth Album of the Year (for Midnights) at the Grammy Awards, drop the bombshell announcement at said awards that The Tortured Poets Department – a hush-hush two-years-in-the-making project – will release April 19, solidifying her vinyl sales status in the U.S. (one in every 15 records sold was hers) and to make it fact: she has now spent more time in the Billboard 200's top 10 than any other artist over the last six decades, including the Beatles. Having wrapped up shows in Australia and Singapore, she'll take a two-month break. In May, she’ll pick up the Eras tour with a series of shows in Paris.

Powered by RedCircle