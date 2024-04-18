Taylor Swift Announces First Single and Video From 'The Tortured Poets Department': 'Fortnight' With Post Malone

Taylor Swift has announced that her first single off the April 19 midnight release of The Tortured Poets Department will be the album's first track, a collaboration with Post Malone entitled "Fortnight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © Taylor Swift/YouTube A message for the department 🤍#ForAFortnightChallenge coming soon to YouTube Shorts

As the release hour for the album draws closer, the Swift camp also announced the availability (in the U.S. only) of "Fortnight" as a CD single, which will ship on or before May 31. The catch: you need to pre-order it before 8pm ET April 18. In the realm of exclusives and pre-orders, Target stores in the U.S. have an exclusive limited-edition "Manuscript" variant available in Phantom Clear vinyl, which can be pre-ordered/ordered here.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © 2024 Taylor Swift All Rights Reserved CD with jewel case featuring the single "Fortnight (feat Post Malone)"

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, and as reported in Q, Swift revealed that an accompanying video for "Fortnight" will be dropping April 19 at 8pm ET and we'll have to hope that there is enough bandwidth and server space to accommodate fan demand when it goes live, presumably on YouTube and Spotify. In news from earlier in the day, some not-very-good-sounding sound clips purportedly from an album leak had the online Swifties backing the singer – with one fan in particular exclaiming, "Stop f--king saying anything about TTPD, idc if you aren’t posting the song if you heard a leak or a 'leak,' don’t say anything on the TL, got it? It’s that easy."

Source: © 2024 Taylor Swift All Rights Reserved Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department + Bonus Track “The Manuscript”

Article continues below advertisement

And in a new report just hours ahead of the TTPD drop, some have speculated that the widespread assumption that Swift's breakup with boyfriend Joe Alwyn last year would be the album's focus may have been premature. In an online story, the Daily Beast holds forth that some of the album's lyrics may instead concern her rebound relationship with the 1975's Matt Healy. "Fans balked at the pairing, 'disgusted' by his appearance on an Edgelord podcast in which Healy laughed at racist jokes about the rapper Ice Spice, and by his porn consumption," the article recaps. In addition, Healy had publicly posted last year, "I told Lucy Dacus that Boygenius had inspired me and [the 1975 drummer] George [Daniel] to start a new band called 'Girlretard.' I don’t really hear from her that often." "You don’t hear from me at all," Dacus replied, and Healy promptly deactivated his account. A few weeks later, Swift and Healy were done. And just so you know, Taylor Swift has a new album out at midnight.

Source: Spotify Will things ever be the same again? It's the final countdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the album’s release, Swift will jump back into her career-spanning Eras Tour beginning May 9 in Paris, France with eight shows at Wembley Stadium (three in June, five in August, ending with the final date on Aug. 20). Paramore will be the support for European, UK and Ireland shows. From there, Swift hops back to North America, with nine shows in three cities in the U.S. and nine dates in two cities in Canada ending Dec. 8. Gracie Abrams will support for these shows.

Powered by RedCircle