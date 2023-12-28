The Doors Fans Celebrate 55th Anniversary of 'Touch Me'

Fifty-five years ago today, the Doors released their critically-acclaimed single "Touch Me." The track came out ahead of the group's 1969 album The Soft Parade. A live performance of the song was posted to Instagram by the account @rockhistation on the morning of Dec. 28.

The track is poppier and more upbeat than many of the Doors' most famous songs. It's also notable for its extensive use of string and brass instrumentation, including a chaotic solo from jazz saxophonist Curtis Amy. Guitarist Robby Krieger wrote the song in late 1968, the Rolling Stone reported. In the studio, the band had more resources than ever. That led producer Paul Rothchild to recommend the strings and brass arrangements. Krieger was initially resistant but eventually agreed. The track was originally called "Hit Me," which was a reference to the card game blackjack. Frontman Jim Morrison decided that the line had to be changed. He believed some audience members would have understood the refrain as an invitation to assault him.

"Touch Me" made it to the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was particularly popular in Canada, where the track made it to No. 1 on the singles. The song was eventually certified gold in the U.S. The Soft Parade made it to the No. 6 spot on the Billboard 200. This was a big deal, but the LP didn't perform quite as well as the band's past releases. The 1968 performance posted to Instagram was filmed for the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Tom Smothers, who hosted the show alongside his younger brother Dick, died on Dec. 26 following a months-long battle with lung cancer. "Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," Dick said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off the stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

Kriger said he and Morrison were growing apart at this time. While they had previously bonded over their shared love for cannabis and LSD, the guitarist said Morrison had begun drinking more heavily by 1968. The band went on to release two more albums before Morrison died in Paris at age 27. Morrison Hotel from 1970 made it to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 while 1971's L.A. Woman made it to No. 9. The group put out three more albums following the frontman's demise.

Source: MEGA Morrison died at age 27 in 1971.

Instagram commenters were loving the track. "Its interesting to see Jim with a brass band backing him up," one said. "Come on come on come on!!!" said another. The Smothers Brothers performance has also been uploaded to YouTube. "This is one of the most beautiful arrangements ever. Rock, classical, and jazz blend seamlessly," one commenter said. "Wow! I was 17 now 71 and I still get goosebumps from Jim's voice," said another.