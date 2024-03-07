The Libertines Drop Another Single: Listen to the Anthemic 'Oh S--t' Here

The Libertines continue to dial up expectations for their upcoming album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, releasing a fourth single, titled “Oh S--t,” on March 6. Featuring an effortlessly anthemic chorus and wry lyrics about a young couple struggling to get along financially, the band's management describes the track as "quite possibly the most Libertines single ever" in a press release, and who are we to argue? Check out the song, which had already been previewed in several of the band’s recent gigs, in all its studio glory below.

“Oh S--t” continues a flurry of recently activity for the band, who have been steadily trickling out singles since late last year, with this week’s release following “Run, Run, Run,” “Night of the Hunter” and “Shiver.” They also recently wrapped a “small sweaty clubs” mini-tour, in which they hit up a spate of eleven unusually intimate venues over several weeks. Scheduled for release on April 5, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade comes nearly a decade after the group’s Anthems for Doomed Youth, which peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. album chart. Anthems was the group’s first album since reuniting after their chaotic 2004 disbandment, following several breathless years in which the group gained a reputation as one of the most magnetic and most dysfunctional bands to emerge out of the U.K. in years, driven by the ever-combustible chemistry of co-frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty. Since then, the Libertines have cut a much more respectable figure, embarking on several well-received tours, and performing at Glastonbury in 2022 in honor of the 20th anniversary of debut LP Up the Bracket.

Source: MEGA The band recently wrapped a "small sweaty clubs" mini-tour earlier this year.

The London quartet also recently announced a spate of tour dates in the fall, kicking off their 16-show jaunt in Dublin on September 23, then winding their way through Britain until a closing date at Manchester’s Albert Hall on Nov. 7. Check out the band’s fall performance schedule below: Sept. 23 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre Sept. 24 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building Oct. 3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Oct. 4 – Norwich, UEA Oct. 5 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange Oct. 7 – Cardiff, Great Hall Oct. 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy Oct. 18 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom Oct. 19 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall Oct. 21 – Nottingham, Rock City Oct. 22 – Leeds, O2 Academy Oct. 30 – London, Roundhouse Oct. 31 – London, Roundhouse Nov. 4 – Sheffield, The Octagon Nov. 5 – Newcastle, NX Nov. 7 – Manchester, Albert Hall

