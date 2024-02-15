Record Store Day 2024 Buyer's Guide: New Limited Releases From Pearl Jam, Talking Heads, Noah Kahan and Many More

This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role they play in their communities. Special vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products are made exclusively for the day. Festivities include performances, cook-outs, body painting, meet & greets with artists, parades, DJs spinning records, and on and on. In 2008 a small list of titles was released on Record Store Day, and that list has grown to include artists and labels both large and small, in every genre and price point. For several years, 60% or more of the Record Store Day Official Release List came from independent labels and distributors. The list continues to include a wide range of artists, covering the diverse taste of record stores and their customers.

Well, to answer that question, we’ll go straight to the official Record Store Day website and borrow an extremely well-constructed paragraph from their official press kit:

This year, that day is Saturday, April 20, and... What’s that, newbie? What is Record Store Day?

Since 2008, music geeks around the world – particularly those with a penchant for purchasing vinyl – have been circling a very specific day on their calendar every year: Record Store Day.

A picture-disc release of The Cure's 'The Top' and a previously-unavailable Doors live album are among the releases for Record Store Day 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

The full list of titles being released on April 20 can be found on that aforementioned official Record Store Day website, but for your assistance, we've put together a list of some of the major releases - and in this case "major" means "5,000 copies or more are being pressed" - that will be available this time around.

Please note, however, that this list was compiled from the US RSD site, and please also note that we would've gladly compiled a similar list for the UK RSD site, except that their list doesn't include the number of copies that are being pressed. As such, we advise you to check out the UK RSD site to get the specific details on all of the releases for the UK.

The 1975, The 1975 Live at Gorilla (2-LP – 7,500)

Ateez, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL – X Version (LP + 7” – 15,000)

David Bowie, Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) (8,000)

Eric Carr from KISS, Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Edition Boxset (2-LP – 5,000)

Cheech & Chong, Up in Smoke (5,000)

Eric Church, “Caldwell County” (7” – 9,000)

The Cure, The Top – Picture Disc (10,000)

Dead by Sunrise, Out of Ashes (2-LP – 7,500)

Def Leppard, One Night Only: Live at the Leadmill 2023 (2-LP – 6,000)

The Doors, Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 (2-CD – 8,000)

The Doors, Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 (LP Box Set – 6,000)

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours – Picture Disc (7,500)

Gorillaz, Cracker Island – Deluxe Edition (2-LP – 8,500)

Grateful Dead, Nightfall of Diamonds (4-LP – 6,300)

Noah Kahan, I Was/I Am (15,000)

Paramore, Re: This Is Why (15,000)

Paramore: Re: This Is Why – Remix + Standard (2-LP – 10,000)

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter (15,000)

Ramones, The 1975 Sire Demos (6,000)

The Replacements, Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986 (2-LP – 6,000)

The Rolling Stones, The Rolling Stones (6,000)

The Rolling Stones, Live at Racket, NYC (7,000)

Sonic Youth, Hits Are for Squares (2-LP – 5,000)

Soundtrack, Murder Was the Case (2-LP – 9,000)

Talking Heads, Live at WCOZ 77 (2-LP - 8,000)

Team Sleep, Team Sleep (2-LP – 5,000)

Various Artists, Lost In Translation: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack – Deluxe Edition (2-LP – 5,000)

Various Artists, Wicked, “Defying Gravity” (12” Picture Disc – 5,000)

Wallows, Nothing Happens – 5th Anniversary Edition (2-LP – 5,000)

The Weeknd, Live at SoFi Stadium (3-LP – 7,500)

Dwight Yoakam, The Beginning and Then Some: The Albums of the ‘80s (4-CD – 5,000)

Neil Young with Crazy Horse, F***in’ Up (2-LP – 5,000)

Young Thug, JEFFERY (6,000)

It almost feels superfluous to say, "But that's not all," since of course it's not all. Indeed, the labels participating in Record Store Day 2024 have managed to put together a list that could easily be argued to be the best such offering in years.

Take, for instance, the limited-edition Beatles Record Store Day 3" Turntable. Yes, you read that right: it features a Beatles-branded dustcover and turntable facing, it's Bluetooth-enabled, and it comes in a box that includes 3" records of four songs that the band performed on The Ed Sullivan Show: "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "Til There Was You," "She Loves You," and "I Saw Her Standing There." Plus, it comes with a Beatles-branded carrying case, which holds up to ten 3” records. You can take a look by clicking right here, but just know that there'll only be 2,300 of them to go around, and you can only imagine how quickly they'll be snapped up.

For the whole list, you'll ultimately be better served by checking out the full list on the site itself, but here's a list of 40 additional highlights that really caught our eye...and could yet be responsible for emptying our wallet.