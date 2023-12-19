The Rolling Stones Get Nicholas Hoult to 'Mess It Up' in New Music Video

The Rolling Stones have released a new music video for "Mess It Up," the third single from Hackney Diamonds. Directed by Calmatic and starring Nicholas Hoult (The Menu, X-Men: First Class), the video casts the actor as a bickering boyfriend who loses it and stomps off on a Forrest Gump-style walkabout.

Source: ℗ © BMG Rights Management, Warner Chappell Music, Inc / YouTube The Rolling Stones – Mess It Up (Starring Nicholas Hoult) [Official Video]

Hackney Diamonds, released in October, has seen a massive popular resurgence for the Rolling Stones since their announcement at the Hackney Empire, London in September. Greeted by a throng of well-wishers and press and hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, the three core members — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood — were in good humor form and high spirits during the presentation. As they noted, there had been numerous delays due to the pandemic and while Hackney Diamonds was completed, Jagger let leak they have another album's worth of new material ready to go sometime soon.

Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards at the 'Hackney Diamonds' launch event, London, September 6, 2023.

Following a surprise appearance at Rackets in New York City on October 19, including a blistering duet with Jagger and Lady Gaga on "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" — the band have been on the social media warpath as of late. With tie-ins to several tiers of merchandising — colored vinyl, CD and now a live Hackney Diamonds from the NYC show, a Caribbean rum branded as "Crossfire Hurricane," "Experience The Rolling Stones," a multi-visual interactive presentation, cross-promotion with several sports teams and their upcoming 2024 tour (sponsored by AARP), the band, with veteran players Steve Jordan on drums and Darryl Jones on bass, are all but set for the next phase in this epic, diamond journey.

Source: © rollingstones.com 'Experience the Rolling Stones'

Hoult, who broke through in 2002 with his starring role opposite Hugh Grant in About A Boy, has gone on to a varied and illustrious acting career. His role as Kenny Potter, a homosexual college student who helps a college professor deal with his grief in Tom Ford's A Single Man, earned him rave reviews in 2009. He went on to play Hank McCoy / Beast for X-Men: First Class in 2011 and since then, he has split his time between major studio productions and independent films. His next biggest role will be as Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy as part of the DC Universe.