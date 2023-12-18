The Rolling Stones Unveil New Live Edition of ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones are ending 2023 with another new release – a live edition of latest studio album Hackney Diamonds.

The special edition LP, Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) is a double album: one disc comprising of the previously released album, the second disc featuring their live performance at the U.S. launch of Hackney Diamonds at Racket in New York.

The seven live tracks include new songs “Angry”, “Whole Wide World”, “Bite My Head Off” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” – as well as classic Stones numbers “Tumbling Dice”, “Shattered” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”.

As it does on the studio LP, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” features Lady Gaga, who joined the veteran rockers onstage at the New York show. Speaking about Gaga’s performance on the track, Mick Jagger described it as a “great experience,” adding: "Her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident. And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn’t done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming."

Lady Gaga had previously joined the Stones during their 2012 tour, to perform “Gimme Shelter” from their classic 1969 album Let It Bleed.