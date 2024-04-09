The Roots Heading on Tour With Digable Planets and Arrested Development

Several months ago, the Roots announced a Los Angeles edition of the group's long-running Roots Picnic festival, with the likes of Arrested Development and Digable Planets among the performers scheduled for the June 29 event at the Hollywood Bowl. On April 8, the veteran hip-hop outfit decided to keep that energy going for several weeks, with an additional eight shows featuring the three to follow.
An addition to the tour and the Roots Picnic dates, the Roots will also be heading to the UK for a pair of shows in July, with a handful of shows in California and Baltimore preceding that. In other words, there's a good chance the Roots will be heading to your neck of the woods this summer in some capacity, and if you've ever seen the Philly vets in concert, you'll understand why that's such welcome news. Scroll down to the bottom for a full list of tour dates.
Of course, the biggest date on the group's calendar remains the two day Roots Picnic held in Philadelphia on June 1 and 2, with Lil Wayne, Nas, Jill Scott and recent Best New Artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét set to headline. Special guest Andre 3000 will also bring his new jazz stylings to the picnic with his “New Blue Sun Live” performance. In addition to ta headlining set from the hosts, Roots MC Black Thought will perform with Method Man & Redman as part of the recurring J. Period Live Mixtape segment; legendary Houston rapper Scarface will appear with R&B songstress Amerie for the Baller Alert: Go-Go Backyard Band performance; and Fantasia and Muni Long will anchor the Adam Blackstone Legacy Experience.
The rest of lineup features an eclectic mixture of young and old, with newer artists like Tyla and Sexyy Red commingling with veterans like Babyface and Cam’ron.
The inaugural L.A. event, dubbed “Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life” will feature the Roots, Queen Latifah, Common and the Pharcyde, as well as the aforementioned Digable Planets and Arrested Development.
“The first time we played Hollywood Bowl was way back in 2011, and there was nothing like it,” said Roots drummer Questlove in a statement announcing the L.A. show. “We came back to headline in 2019, and we’ve been talking about doing something there since. This idea for ‘Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life’ came up, and we knew there was no better spot.”
Previous satellite dates have taken place in New York, featuring D’Angelo and David Byrne as headliners.
Check out the Roots' full live itinerary for this summer below:
05/11 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery Concert Series
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Festival
06/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic 2024
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic 2024
06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up Maryland 2024
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/20 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
08/01 – Tower Of London, UK @ Crystal Palace Bowl
08/02 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
08/05 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
08/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/17 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
08/24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
08/25 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/31 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
09/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway