'This Town': Watch the Trailer for Upcoming BBC Series About 1980s 2 Tone Ska Scene

Birmingham and Coventry's 1980s 2 Tone ska scene is at the center of an upcoming BBC series. "This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tension and unrest," says a press release from the network. "Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, each in need of the second chance that music offers." A trailer for the program written and executive produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was released earlier this month. It's packed with grim backdrops filmed on site in the Midlands. The preview also shows the protagonists forming a second-wave ska group in the vein of the Specials or the Selecter. The band's music was composed and recorded by producer Dan Carey; musician, novelist and poet Kae Tempest; and singer-songwriter ESKA. The end credits of each episode will include a cover of a period-appropriate song or a timeless classic. Those were recorded by Celeste, Gregory Porter, Olivia Dean, Ray Laurél, Sekou and Self Esteem. Mercury Studios, a subdivision of Universal Music Group, co-produced the show.

The cast includes Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Anatomy of a Scandal), Nicholas Pinnock (For Life, Marcella) and David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom). Rising actors like Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King, The Book of Boba Fett) and Ben Rose are also featured in the program. This Town will debut in its entirety on the BBC iPlayer at 6 am GMT Sunday, March 31. The first episode will also air at 9 pm that night on BBC One.

During the late 20th century, the U.K. received a large wave of immigrants from Jamaica. Many of those migrants ended up settling in industrial centers like Birmingham and Coventry, where they shared ska music with the locals. The Midlands was also home to 2 Tone Records, a short-lived label which put out many iconic U.K. ska albums in the early 1980s. The 2 Tone name came from a desire to overcome racial tensions that had arisen in the nation due to increased immigration.

