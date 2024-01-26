Tiësto to Become the Super Bowl's First In-Game DJ

Veteran Dutch electronic dance music star Tiësto has been booked as the Super Bowl’s first in-game DJ, Tiësto’s label and the NFL announced on Jan. 25. Tiësto will perform a DJ set during the pre-game warm-up, and then spin during game breaks. “I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!” Tiësto said in a statement. “And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place — Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!” The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Source: MEGA Tiesto recently announced a multi-venue Las Vegas residency for 2024.

Tiësto joins the game’s previously announced performers, including Usher, who will perform the Halftime Show, as well as Reba McEntyre, Andra Day and Post Malone, who will sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful,” respectively, just prior to kickoff. While previous Super Bowls have featured DJs like Zedd, D-Nice and DJ Snake during the pre-game festivities, Tiësto will be the first to actually spin during the game. It seems appropriate that the first Las Vegas Super Bowl will be the first to feature an embedded DJ — aside from perhaps Miami, no American city has been more associated with modern electronic dance music than Vegas, home to the Electric Daisy Carnival and countless DJ residencies. Tiësto has done quite a few of the latter himself, and just recently announced a multi-venue Vegas residency for 2024, which will see him spin at Tao Beach, Omnia and LIV Las Vegas throughout the year.

Source: MEGA Tiesto performs at the close of the Vegas-based Electric Daisy Carnival's Mexico City festival in 2015.

Nor is Tiësto a stranger to soundtracking major sporting events: in 2004, he became the first DJ to perform at the Olympics, spinning during the Parade of the Athletes at the Summer Olympic Games in Athens. Tim Tubito, the NFL’s director of event presentation and content, said in a statement: “Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event. As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere.”