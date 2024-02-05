U2 Drop David Guetta Remix of 'Atomic City' After 2024 Grammy Awards

Irish rockers U2 have unveiled an EDM-tinged version of their single "Atomic City" remixed by veteran producer/DJ David Guetta . Have a listen below.

The band will be finishing their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas on March 2, and with their appearance last night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards , the 22-time honorees showcased their mind-popping U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere to a worldwide audience. With drone footage spinning around the interior, this was the first televised showcase event from inside the domed venue, with its 360-degree,160,000-square-foot wraparound interior LED display.

After the short performance, frontperson Bono stepped forward to announce the winner for Best Pop Vocal Album, and much to no one's surprise, that was Taylor Swift for Midnights. Swift then took the occasion to drop a bombshell that a new album entitled The Tortured Poets Department will be released April 19.

U2's last performance at the Grammy ceremony was in 2018, first with Bono and The Edge contributing to Kendrick Lamar 's devastating and controversial show opener medley "XXX, DNA, New Freezer, King's Dead" and then later, on a barge in front of the Statue of Liberty performing "Get Out of Your Own Way."

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Guetta attended the 2024 Grammy ceremony for his two nominations in the Best Pop Dance Recording category, "Baby Don't Hurt Me (with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray) and "One in a Million" (with Bebe Rexha).

The 56-year-old French-born DJ has been the go-to person for remixes and dance collaborations since his debut album Just A Little More Love in 2002. He has had dance chart hits with everyone from Fergie to Nicki Minaj, Usher and the above-mentioned Rexha, most notably with 2022's "I'm Good (Blue)" -- that collab remains the second longest-running chart-topping song on the US Dance/Electronic chart.

As a 13-time Grammy nominee, Guetta has won two: in 2010 for "When Love Takes Over" (Electro Extended Remix) and in 2011 with "Revolver" (featuring Afrojack), both for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical.