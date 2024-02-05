Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift revealed the title of her upcoming LP Tortured Poets Department as she accepted her award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys. The record is due out on April 19. "This is my thirteenth Grammy, which is my lucky number," the pop star said. "I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," she added. "I want to thank the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years." That's when Swift uttered the name of the upcoming record. "I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

The artwork is a black and white image of Swift lying on a bed. Her tweet also included a picture of a handwritten note. "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink," the letter says. "All's fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department." The upcoming album will be Swift's first LP since her 2022's Midnights, which is up for Album of the Year tonight. The pop star is nominated for five other awards. Swifties were beside themselves in the comments below the singer's post, which has already been liked 380,000 times. There were also 20,000 comments. "Sobbing," one fan said. "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU," said another. "Damn, i’ve never seen a tweet blow up this fast, get ‘em T lmao," a different commenter said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The new LP is due out on April 19.

The news was a surprise after the star had been dropping Easter eggs that a rerecording of her 2017 album Reputation may be coming soon. She's been wearing more goth-like outfits and snake motifs, a nod to the aesthetic of the era, and told TIME during her 2023 Person of the Year cover story that the vault tracks will be "fire."

Article continues below advertisement

The primetime Grammy telecast began at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time. It's currently airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. SZA, who went into the night the leading contender with nine nominations, has won three awards so far. The R&B singer's LP SOS picked up Best Urban Contemporary Album, while SZA also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for her “Ghost in the Machine” collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. She also got emotional while accepting the award for Best R&B Song later on in the night.

Source: MEGA The announcement came as the star was accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Bridgers was glimpsed later in the afternoon, when Boygenius, her supergroup with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, won a quick-fire trio of awards for Best Rock Performance, best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album. Killer Mike, who a triple winner in the afternoon, with the Atlanta hip-hop veteran picking up statuettes for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with Swift and Lana Del Rey, won the Grammy for Producer of the Year for the third time in a row.