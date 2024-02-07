Usher Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Have Special Guests: 'It Will Definitely Be an Event'

Every year of Usher's career has been a big one, but 2024 will be particularly memorable for the chart-topping R&B singer. He will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his self-titled studio debut with a headlining slot at the Super Bowl halftime show and his new album Coming Home, which is due out on Sunday, Feb. 11 – the same day as the big game.

Usher dove into all of this and more during an extensive interview with Billboard. "It’s more about anticipation than jitters," the star said of his upcoming Super Bowl appearance. "I’m so ready for it to happen. I just want to sing louder than I’ve ever sang; dance harder than I’ve ever danced. I want to celebrate the 30 years of this career where I’m very fortunate to have made songs and moments with people that they will remember forever."

Usher was asked about what fans can expect from the performance, but he didn't give much away. "It’s a lot. So I’m trying my hardest not to overthink it," he said. "It will definitely be an event. There are special guests. And I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there’s the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along." Three songs from the singer's upcoming album have already been released. Some of the new music was clearly influenced by Michael Jackson and Usher noted that the icon's pioneering 1993 Super Bowl appearance was a big influence on the routine he's currently rehearsing. "The Super Bowl changed when Michael Jackson performed," he said. "Before then, they just hired a random band or whoever. Michael brought in his own director, obviously paid a lot of money and spent a lot of time designing that incredible moment. He reframed how we look at the Super Bowl live performance."

Usher has also closely studied more recent Super Bowl halftime shows. "I’ve enjoyed Prince, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Madonna," he said. "There are tons of things that I was able to pick up on, from looking at how they chose to enter, what they did while they were onstage and how they chose to close."

The singer also shared his feelings about Coming Home. "This is the first time that I’ve ever felt so comfortable to just be where I am. I’m 100 percent in my skin," he said. "I just want to love what I do, make what I love, allow people to come to my space and see what I have to offer." The music is designed to lift spirits and serve as the backdrop for important life moments. "It may help you deal with some of the s**t you may be going through, or it may be helpful in making a baby or just having a good time," Usher said before breaking out in laughter. "I’m not thinking of this album in comparison to anything other than what it is: uniquely its own."

