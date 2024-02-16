Vampire Weekend Announces North American Tour After Dropping Two Tracks From Upcoming LP 'Only God Was Above Us'

Both songs will be on their upcoming album Only God Was Above Us, which is due out on April 5 via Columbia Records.

Vampire Weekend announced a massive 39 date North American tour after releasing two new tracks called "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops" on Friday, Feb. 16.

The band's new record 'Only God Was Above Us' is due out on April 5 via Columbia Records.

"Capricorn" is a pensive mid-tempo track defined by its organic keys, strings and acoustic guitars. The track was written by frontman Ezra Koenig, according to a press release from Live Nation.

"Gen-X Cops" is a more upbeat indie pop song defined by its wide array of synths. It was co-written by Koenig and Vampire Weekend's drummer Chris Tomson.

Both tracks were produced by Ariel Rechtstaid and released alongside visualizers featuring grim vintage footage of the band's native New York City.

Vampire Weekend will play four festivals this spring before the tour itself kicks off on June 6 in Houston. The trek will end in Austin on Oct. 17.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 23. Fans can RSVP for the presale earlier that week via this link.