Vampire Weekend Announces North American Tour After Dropping Two Tracks From Upcoming LP 'Only God Was Above Us'

The record will be the band's first since 2019's 'Father of the Bride,' which made it No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Vampire Weekend announced a 39 date North American tour after dropping two tracks from its upcoming LP.

Vampire Weekend announced a massive 39 date North American tour after releasing two new tracks called "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops" on Friday, Feb. 16.

Both songs will be on their upcoming album Only God Was Above Us, which is due out on April 5 via Columbia Records.

The band's new record 'Only God Was Above Us' is due out on April 5 via Columbia Records.

"Capricorn" is a pensive mid-tempo track defined by its organic keys, strings and acoustic guitars. The track was written by frontman Ezra Koenig, according to a press release from Live Nation.

"Gen-X Cops" is a more upbeat indie pop song defined by its wide array of synths. It was co-written by Koenig and Vampire Weekend's drummer Chris Tomson.

Both tracks were produced by Ariel Rechtstaid and released alongside visualizers featuring grim vintage footage of the band's native New York City.

Vampire Weekend will play four festivals this spring before the tour itself kicks off on June 6 in Houston. The trek will end in Austin on Oct. 17.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 23. Fans can RSVP for the presale earlier that week via this link.

Only God Was Above Us will be Vampire Weekend's fifth studio album and second release with Columbia Records. The band hasn't released any new music since their 2019 record ​​Father of the Bride, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Vampire Weekend's albums Contra and Modern Vampires of the City also made it to the top of the chart.

The indie darlings first started making music together while they were enrolled at Columbia University.

The band found the spotlight in 2008 with their track "A-Punk," which has since been certified platinum in the U.S. The self-titled studio debut the song was included on has also received the honor.

Modern Vampires of the City and Father of the Bride have both won Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album.

Koenig is in a relationship with actress Rashida Jones, who's known for roles in television shows like Parks & Recreation and The Office. Their son Isaiah was born in August 2018.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

Mon Apr 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) – SOLD OUT

Sat April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*

Fri May 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party*

Thu May 30 – Barcelona, Espana – Primavera Sound*

Thu Jun 06 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri Jun 07 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Mon Jun 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed Jun 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sat Jun 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

Sun Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

Tue Jun 18 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

Wed Jun 19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jun 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jun 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sun Jun 23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

Fri Jul 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mon Jul 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

Thu Jul 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Fri Jul 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Jul 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tue Jul 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Thu Aug 01 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Sat Aug 3 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland*

Thu Sep 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sat Sep 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Mon Sep 23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Fri Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Mon Sep 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed Oct 02 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

Sat Oct 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

Tue Oct 08 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Wed Oct 09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Oct 13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Tue Oct 15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

*Festival date

Vampire Weekend will play four festivals later this year before the tour kicks off in June.

Here's the tracklist for Only God Was Above Us:

  1. Ice Cream Piano

  2. Classical

  3. Capricorn

  4. Connect

  5. Prep-School Gangsters

  6. The Surfer

  7. Gen-X Cops

  8. Mary Boone

  9. Pravda

  10. Hope

