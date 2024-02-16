Vampire Weekend Announces North American Tour After Dropping Two Tracks From Upcoming LP 'Only God Was Above Us'

Vampire Weekend announced a massive 39 date North American tour after releasing two new tracks called "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops" on Friday, Feb. 16.
Both songs will be on their upcoming album Only God Was Above Us, which is due out on April 5 via Columbia Records.
"Capricorn" is a pensive mid-tempo track defined by its organic keys, strings and acoustic guitars. The track was written by frontman Ezra Koenig, according to a press release from Live Nation.
"Gen-X Cops" is a more upbeat indie pop song defined by its wide array of synths. It was co-written by Koenig and Vampire Weekend's drummer Chris Tomson.
Both tracks were produced by Ariel Rechtstaid and released alongside visualizers featuring grim vintage footage of the band's native New York City.
Vampire Weekend will play four festivals this spring before the tour itself kicks off on June 6 in Houston. The trek will end in Austin on Oct. 17.
Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 23. Fans can RSVP for the presale earlier that week via this link.
Only God Was Above Us will be Vampire Weekend's fifth studio album and second release with Columbia Records. The band hasn't released any new music since their 2019 record Father of the Bride, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Vampire Weekend's albums Contra and Modern Vampires of the City also made it to the top of the chart.
The indie darlings first started making music together while they were enrolled at Columbia University.
The band found the spotlight in 2008 with their track "A-Punk," which has since been certified platinum in the U.S. The self-titled studio debut the song was included on has also received the honor.
Modern Vampires of the City and Father of the Bride have both won Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album.
Koenig is in a relationship with actress Rashida Jones, who's known for roles in television shows like Parks & Recreation and The Office. Their son Isaiah was born in August 2018.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
Mon Apr 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) – SOLD OUT
Sat April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*
Fri May 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party*
Thu May 30 – Barcelona, Espana – Primavera Sound*
Thu Jun 06 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri Jun 07 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Mon Jun 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed Jun 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sat Jun 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
Sun Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)
Tue Jun 18 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park
Wed Jun 19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Jun 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jun 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sun Jun 23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
Fri Jul 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater
Thu Jul 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Jul 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Jul 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tue Jul 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Thu Aug 01 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Sat Aug 3 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland*
Thu Sep 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sat Sep 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Mon Sep 23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Fri Sep 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Mon Sep 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wed Oct 02 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion
Sat Oct 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)
Tue Oct 08 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wed Oct 09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Oct 13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
Tue Oct 15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
*Festival date
Here's the tracklist for Only God Was Above Us:
Ice Cream Piano
Classical
Capricorn
Connect
Prep-School Gangsters
The Surfer
Gen-X Cops
Mary Boone
Pravda
Hope