Waxahatchee to Release New Album 'Tigers Blood' on March 22 Ahead of U.S. Tour

Katie Crutchfield of Waxahtchee has announced details about the project's upcoming album Tigers Blood, which is due out on March 22. This will be her first release with ANTI- Records. The indie folk darling also put out a new country-influenced track called "Right Back to It" featuring Wednesday's guitarist MJ Lenderman on Jan. 9. He worked with Crutchfield on the rest of the album, as well. The new track's music video shows the pair exploring a swampy landscape in a pontoon boat.

A music video for the new country-influenced song 'Right Back to It' came out on Jan. 9.

Crutchfield said she wrote the song during a "hot hand spell" while on tour in 2022, according to a press release from ANTI-. Fans were loving the new track in the comments below the YouTube video. "This collab with MJ Lenderman is exactly what we needed to start off 2024!! Can't wait for the new album and tour!" one said. "Her evolution as a songwriter has been so monumental," said another. "This is just stunning and their harmonies are like a warm blanket."

The upcoming album was produced by Brad Cook, who also worked with Crutchfield on her 2020 LP Saint Cloud. They recorded at Sonic Ranch in the border town of Tornillo, Texas. The new record includes guest performances from Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy's son Spencer and banjo player Phil Cook. It follows Waxahatchee's 2022 record I Walked with You a Ways, was a collaboration with Jess Williamson of Plains.

Katie Crutchfield will tour the U.S. to support the new album starting in April.

Crutchfield originally hails from Birmingham, Alabama, but is now living in Kansas City, Missouri. That's where she'll start her newly-announced U.S. tour on April 18 with support from Good Morning, Tré Burt, Tim Heidecker, Snail Mail, Greg Mendez and Gladiea. The trip will end in Philadelphia on Sept. 8.

The upcoming LP will follow her 2022 project 'I Walked with You a Ways,' which was a collaboration with Jess Williamson of Plains.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 04-18 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater ^ 04-19 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^ 04-20 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed ^ 04-21 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre ^ 04-23 Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall ^ 04-25 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place ^ 04-26 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre ^ 04-27 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^ 04-28 Richmond, VA - The National ^ 04-30 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^ 05-01 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^ 05-03 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^ 05-04 Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater ^ 05-05 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival 05-06 Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre ^ 05-08 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom ^ 05-09 Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall ^ 05-10 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater ^ 05-11 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^ 05-13 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^ 05-14 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^ 05-16 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium ^ 05-17 Paso Robles, CA - Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^ 05-18 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^ 05-19 Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^ 05-21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^ 05-23 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom ^ 08-19 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall % 08-21 Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s % 08-23 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant % 08-24 Madison, WI - The Sylvee % 08-25 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden % 08-26 Pittsburgh, PA - The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall % 08-28 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre 08-29 South Deerfield, MA - Tree House Summer Stage &# 08-30 Portland, ME - State Theater &# 08-31 Accord, NY - Arrowood Farms &# 09-01 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage &# 09-06 Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap &# 09-07 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #@ 09-08 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore &+ ^ with Good Morning % with Tré Burt # with Tim Heidecker & with Snail Mail + w/ Greg Mendez @ with Gladie