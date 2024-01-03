Young Thug Launches New Clothing Brand as RICO Trial Continues

Young Thug has been held without bail for more than a year-and-a-half and is currently in the middle of his RICO trial. But that didn't stop the rapper from launching a new clothing line this week. News about his new brand ActNormal came in a Jan. 1 Instagram story viewed by Hypebeast. "If you support me then…you know the rest," the musician wrote over the post.

'If you support me then…you know the rest,' the rapper said in an Instagram post announcing the new project.

Young Thug shared another story with a picture of the company's label and a link to its website. "Manufactured in Paris," the tag says. "Be the reason the world changes." The landing page is mostly empty at this point. "ActNormal Clothing is on its way!" the website says. "We are dedicated to providing you with the best experience and highest-quality garments possible." Those who sign up for the brand's newsletter can get a 10% discount on their first order.

It's not yet clear what Young Thug's role in the company is, but the other figure behind the brand is an entrepreneur who goes by Isaiah GQ, HipHopDX reported. Young Thug's trial resumed in Atlanta on Jan. 2 following a holiday break. The vacation was supposed to begin on Dec. 15 but ended up starting on Dec. 12 instead after one of the rapper's five co-defendants was attacked in jail. Shannon Stillwell, 31, was stabbed several times on the night of Dec. 10 during a confrontation with another inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

The clothing is manufactured in Paris, according to a picture of the tags posted to the brand's website.

Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is accused of spearheading a gang called Young Slime Life. Prosecutors claim the group has ties to the Bloods. The Grammy-winning rapper and his co-defendants were allegedly involved in offenses ranging from witness intimidation and drug dealing to armed robbery and murder. Prosecutors initially indicted 28 alleged YSL affiliates, but Young Thug and Stillwell are among the only six who didn't accept a guilty plea in December 2022. The trial is notable in part because the group was indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. That's the same federal law the Fulton County District Attorney's Office used to induct former President Donald Trump following his alleged election interference in 2020. Young Thug was arrested in May 2022 and has been held without bail ever since. He and his co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they could face years or decades in jail.

Young Thug has been held without bail since May 2022.

Young Thug's biggest hit was 2020's "Go Crazy" featuring Chris Brown. The track made it to No. 1 on the Hip-Hop/R&B chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His first two albums, 2016's So Much Fun and 2019's Punk, both made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The rapper's music career wasn't halted by his prison stint. Young Thug's latest album Business Is Business made it to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 after it was released in June. In 2018, Young Thug won a Song of the Year award at the Grammys for his work on Childish Gambino's track "This Is America."