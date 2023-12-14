Trevor Noah to Host 2024 Grammy Awards For Fourth Year in a Row

Comedian Trevor Noah has managed to turn hosting one of the world's most prominent award shows into a regular gig. He will return to the Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row on Feb. 4. Noah announced this during an episode of his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah released on the night of Dec. 13. "I'm excited about that," he said. "It's a lot of fun."

The South African who's lived in the U.S. for more than a decade is best known for his tenure as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, which he took over from Jon Stewart in 2015. Viewership dropped precipitously during Noah's tenure, which lasted until December 2022. During his opening monologue at last year's Grammys, Noah joked that Beyoncé’s track "Break My Soul" inspired his decision to leave. "I just wish Beyoncé had also written a song about the importance of having savings before you quit your job, but maybe the next one," the comedian said.

Noah is no stranger to controversy, but over the years he's become very adept at navigating it. The fraught political climate may be part of the reason he was brought back for a fourth year. The Instagram post announcing Noah's return has been flooded with commenters urging him to take a stronger stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. But there were a few positive comments, as well. "Our favorite person!!! Congratulations King," one person said. "No way!!! He’s hosting again!!! That is fantastic!!! Go Trevor!!!" said another.

The comedian discussed his life story in the 2016 autobiography "Born a Crime." Noah was born to a Black mother and a white father. Their relationship was illegal in apartheid-era South Africa. He was raised by his mother Patricia in the Soweto section of Johannesburg. There, the comedian learned several languages including Xhosa, Zulu and a little bit of Afrikaans. Noah became a staple on South African TV and radio in the early 2000s. He left the country in 2009 after his mother was brutally attacked by his stepfather. Patricia was shot in the head, but managed to survive. Noah confronted his stepfather over the phone, which is when the man threatened to kill him, as well. Patricia's attacker was eventually convicted of attempted murder, but was only sentenced to probation.

This year's Grammy nominations were announced in November. The R&B singer SZA received nine, more than any other artist, including a Song of the Year nod for her track "Kill Bill." Her LP SOS is also up for Album of the Year. Indie rock singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, including six with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff have each earned six nominations. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will happen in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Area. Viewers can tune in on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers with a Showtime account will also be able to stream the show live. The program will run live from 8 to 11:30 pm ET and 5 to 8:30 pm PT.