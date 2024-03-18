Zach Bryan Debuts New Track 'Sandpaper' During New Jersey Arena Show

Zach Bryan debuted a new track called "Sandpaper" during the sold out Newark, New Jersey, leg of his Quittin' Time Tour on Friday, March 15. The debut came just weeks after the songwriter premiered a 45-second clip of the song in a TikTok video. The live version was a four-minute composition with a full band accompaniment featuring synths, secondary guitars and background vocals.

Many fans believe the track is about Bryan's girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, a podcast host for Barstool Sports. "You’re like sandpaper," he sings. "Baby, you’re trying to smooth me out." The prolific songwriter released his self-titled fourth studio album last August, which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the album charts in Canada and New Zealand. It's since been certified platinum in the U.S. The song "I Remember Everything" featuring Casey Musgraves won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammys. Bryan was also nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country Song. The self-titled record followed the release of Bryan's two hour American Heartbreak. He also put out a five-track EP called Boys of Faith last September.

Fans are already eager to hear the new album the songwriter is working on. The record is expected to include "Sandpaper." Bryan tweeted about the new record in December 2023. His account has since been deleted, but the posts were viewed by Country Chord. "I am so excited for everyone to hear the next album," the musician said. "It’s about half done, so depending on the writing side who knows," he replied when a commenter asked about a release date. "God willing as soon as possible."

Fans speculated about the upcoming LP in the comments below the "Sandpaper" TikTok. "Is this gonna be a… LOVE ALBUM," one said. "New album is gonna HIT," said another. Others spoke about how much Bryan and his music mean to them. "Hey Zach. Just wanted to say your music has gotten me through tough times in life. Thank you for creating music for the soul and singing it with yours," one person said. "I wanna be loved like a Zach Bryan song," said another. "Zach Bryan has raised the bar so high, I'll die alone," a different commenter said.

The musician penned many of his early songs while enlisted with the U.S. Navy for eight years. He was born in Japan, but grew up in Oogolah, Oklahoma, a small town northwest of Tulsa. Bryan will continue the Quittin' Time Tour with a show in Toronto on Monday, March 18. The extended trek will end with two hometown shows in Tulsa on Dec. 13 and 14. Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: March 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena March 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum March 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC March 25 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena March 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center March 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena April 29 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center May 02 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center May 05 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 06 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 09 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center May 13 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena May 14 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center May 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center June 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena June 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena June 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High June 22 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest June 26 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium July 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center July 31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center Aug. 03 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 04 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

